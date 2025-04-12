Stanford Football Spring Transfer Portal Tracker
With the Stanford football program firing Troy Taylor, it is now portal season once again, with players getting 30 days to put their name in the transfer portal if they choose to, before the official spring portal season opens up later in the month.
So far, the Cardinal have had a handful of players opt to leave since the hiring of Frank Reich.
Let's take a look at all the players who have left since the Taylor firing in March. Any transfers that occurred prior to that, such as wide receiver Ismael Cisse going to Arkansas, quarterback Justin Lamson going to Bowling Green, or Ashton Daniels to Auburn, will not be on this list.
RB Brendon Barrow
Beginning his Stanford career back in 2021, Barrow has been used sparingly, last appearing in a game in 2022. During that season, he carried the ball 19 times for 80 yards and caught four passes for 24 yards.
With the Cardinal having a deep running back room that contains Micah Ford, Sedrick Irvin, Chris Davis Jr., Tuna Altahir and Cole Tabb, Barrow was not expected to have a big role in the upcoming season. Putting his name in the portal on March 21, it is still be determined where he commits.
EDGE David Bailey
This loss may be the toughest one for the Cardinal to recover from. The team's sack leader for the past two seasons, with a career high of seven sacks recorded in 2024, Bailey leaving has created a massive hole on the defensive line that Stanford will be desperate to fill.
Putting his name in the portal on March 28, Bailey quickly found a new home, committing to Texas Tech for the 2025 season.
WR Mudia Reuben
A three-star prospect coming out of high school, Reuben spent three seasons at Stanford, putting together his best season in 2023 when he caught 15 passes for 199 yards.
However, with Elic Ayomanor continuing to be the team's No. 1 receiver, and the emergence of freshman Emmett Mosley V, Reuben had a limited role in 2024, catching only four passes for 31 yards and a touchdown. His destination for 2025 is TBD.
Out of high school, Reuben drew interest from schools such as Vanderbilt, Kansas, Kansas State, Buffalo and Air Force, among others, in addition to Stanford.
OL Jake Maikkula
With offensive line depth being a big issue last season, losing Maikkula is another one. that's going to hurt Lining up at guard for Stanford, Maikkula's 6-foot-5, 290 pound frame made him a big force for the Cardinal. Putting his name in the portal on March 28, Maikkula's next team is TBD.
WR Emmett Mosley V
Last year's rising star is officially set to begin a new chapter. A four-star recruit coming out of high school, Mosley V received interest from schools such as Alabama, Notre Dame, USC and UCLA before opting to take his talents to The Farm.
In his freshman campaign, despite missing the first few games, he caught 48 passes for 525 yards and six touchdowns, emerging as one of Stanford's top pass catchers. Going into this offseason, it was expected that he would take on the role as the team's new No. 1 receiver with Ayomanor NFL bound.
But now, he will expect to generate a lot of interest in the portal and be one of the top wideouts available.