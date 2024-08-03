Five Stanford Cardinal Football Players to Watch in 2024
It is officially Stanford Cardinal football season. The calendar has now flipped to August and that means that we are only a few short weeks away until the start of the 2024 season, where the Stanford Cardinal will begin their new era and play their first season as a member of the ACC. With the team’s first game slated for August 30th against TCU, and fall practices underway, we look at five players to watch for this season who could be real difference makers in the Cardinal’s quest to regain glory.
Ashton Daniels, QB, Junior
It all starts with the man under center. Taking over the reins as the Cardinal’s starting quarterback in 2023 following the departure of Tanner McKee, Daniels showed signs of promise last season, including in his first start where he threw for 249 yards and two touchdowns against Hawaii.
The production of the offense is something that will be vital for Stanford this season and if Daniels looks anything like he did towards the second half of last season, the Cardinal will be in good shape in their first season in the ACC. Now coming into a new conference that is known for producing dominant quarterbacks and with a full season of experience under his belt, be on the lookout for Daniels to have a breakout season.
Elic Ayomanor, WR, Sophomore (RS)
After missing his entire freshman season due to an injury, Ayomanor wasted no time in making his presence known, finishing his debut season with Stanford as the team’s leading receiver, ending the campaign with 1,013 yards and six touchdowns while being Daniels’ number one target, catching 62 passes.
His record-breaking game against Colorado in week six of last season is what many probably best remember him for, as he caught 13 passes and three touchdowns for a new school record of 294 yards and helped lead the Cardinal to a 46-43 double overtime victory after being down 29-0 at one point in the game. A superstar in every way, Ayomanor will enter this season as the clear-cut top playmaker on the offensive side of the ball and will be one of the faces of this year’s team.
Tristan Sinclair, LB, Graduate Student
The defense had its struggles last year, ranking 129th in the nation and allowing around 460 yards and 37 points per game last season, but the linebacking core was one of the team’s biggest strengths with Sinclair doing an excellent job manning the middle linebacker spot, coming in second on the team in tackles with 71.
The San Ramon Valley High School product is entering his sixth season at Stanford, retaining redshirt eligibility in 2019 after only playing in four games and while not seeing any action in 2020, was also able to get an extra year due to COVID and with a vast amount of experience, is not only a leader of the defense, but is a major leader within the entire program.
Gaethan Bernadel, LB, Senior
Transferring from Florida International prior to last season, Bernadel quickly made an impact as soon as he put on the red and white uniform, finishing the 2023 campaign with a team-leading 87 tackles and forming a very dominant one-two punch at linebacker with Sinclair, as the duo combined for nearly 160 tackles.
Known for his ability to fly around the field and make any play that comes his way, Bernadel’s grit and tenacity was put on full display last season as he had four games where he recorded over 10 tackles, including a 12 tackle performance against UCLA in the Homecoming Game. Bernadel’s strong season earned him third team All Pac-12 honors, and the Gundelach Award given to the best junior. With one final year to leave his lasting legacy both at Stanford and within the college game, Bernadel is back and hungry for more.
Collin Wright, CB, Redshirt Sophomore
The pass defense saw some issues last season, but Wright’s strong play, along with fellow co-cornerback Zahran Manley, helped create some stability at defensive back, nabbing an interception while finishing third on the team in tackles with 67.
The former four-star prospect from Missouri City, Texas only appeared in five games as a freshman in 2022, and with the ability to still keep his redshirt, his strong season earned him Pac-12 honorable mention honors for Freshman Defensive Player of the Year. Back as a clear cut starter this year, Wright’s leadership will be critical in helping the Cardinal improve their pass defense.