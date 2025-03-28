Former Dallas Cowboys Head Coach Named a Possible Candidate for Stanford Job
Change is set to once again take place within the Stanford football program, and the hope is that it happens soon. After the firing of head coach, Troy Taylor, was revealed on Tuesday following allegations that he bullied staff members, the Cardinal are now left scrambling to find a new leader with spring practice just days away from starting.
Multiple candidates have been thrown around as possible replacements, including current defensive coordinator Bobby April and Maryland offensive coordinator Pep Hamilton.
Another interesting name that was thrown out there as a possible candidate is none other than former Dallas Cowboys head coach, Jason Garrett. With Andrew Luck now the general manager and having a long list of NFL connections from his time in the league, eyeing NFL coaches may be what Luck, and by extension, Stanford, opts to do.
Garrett, who was the head coach of the Cowboys from 2011-2019, led the team to three playoff appearances and finished his tenure with an 85-67 record.
With a good track record of winning and knowing how to deal with high caliber players, something a college coach has to know how to do nowadays in the world of the NIL and the transfer portal, Garrett could make a case to be a viable option to take over the reins at Stanford.
Originally interviewing for the Stanford job back in 2022 after David Shaw left and being named one of the two finalists along with Taylor, Garrett may have an edge this time around if he decides to pursue the job. In fact, Garrett may very well have been the front runner to get the job over Taylor had he not decided to remain with NBC in his analyst role.
However, while Garrett is an elite football mind and a top tier coach, he has never coached college football in his career and has not been on the sidelines in any capacity since he was fired as the offensive coordinator of the New York Giants midway through the 2021 season.
Still, the opportunity to bring in a former NFL head coach to lead the new era of Cardinal football could be interesting and could show that Stanford football is truly committed to returning to prominence. Having a former NFL coach calling the shots would surely help the Cardinal with recruiting, as well as in the portal.
Other notable names mentioned as candidates include Troy Calhoun (Air Force head coach), Kliff Kingsbury (Washington Commanders offensive coordinator), Derek Mason (Middle Tennessee head coach), Chris Petersen (former Washington head coach), Tavita Pritchard (ex-Stanford QB and OC) and Troy Walters (Cincinnati Bengals receivers coach).
The timing of the Taylor firing could force the program to employ an interim coach for the 2025 season and buy Luck and his staff more time to do a more detailed and extensive search to ensure that they get the next hire right. Given the timing of the firing, the pool of potential fits is more limited than if this had happened in December or January.
Either way, the next move will be pivotal for the program and could dictate how much success it will be able to achieve in the future.