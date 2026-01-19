Former Stanford Offensive Lineman Signs with Auburn

Another Stanford football star is on the move. Over the weekend, former Cardinal lineman standout Jack Leyrer announced that he was signing with the Auburn Tigers for his final season of eligibility, not long after he put his name in the transfer portal.

Spending five seasons at Stanford in the Pac-12 and the ACC, Leyrer will finish out his college career playing in arguably college football's best conference in the SEC.

Missing all of the 2025 season with an injury, Leyrer has 16 career starts across three seasons, redshirting his true freshman campaign. Joining Stanford ahead of the 2021 season, Leyrer has played all over the offensive line, seeing time at left tackle, left guard and right guard.

Between 2022 and '24, Leyrer was an anchor for Stanford, allowing only 39 pressures and nine sacks in over 1,000 snaps. Healthy and expected back in time for the start of the 2026 season, Leyrer is ready to make an impact for the Tigers.

After redshirting his first season and playing sparingly in 2022, Leyrer cracked Stanford's offensive line rotation in 2023, playing in 10 games with three starts—starting the first three games before being demoted to special teams the rest of the year.

But in 2024, Leyrer was able to break out in a big way, playing in all 12 games with 10 starts, spending most of his time at left guard. For the season, he received a 55.6 grade from PFF, including a 66.9 grade for pass blocking. In 416-pass blocking snaps, Leyrer allowed just four sacks and 20 pressures.

Entering the portal right when Stanford's season ended, Leyrer was ranked No. 1,626th overall in the transfer class and was the No. 127th ranked offensive tackle. But with Auburn needing major offensive line help, the Tigers saw Leyrer as a big piece to their puzzle and went all-in on pursuing him.

For Stanford, losing Leyrer is big but considering how it was able to navigate the entire '25 campaign without him, it is presumed that the Cardinal have other plans on how they wish to proceed in 2026. Leyrer is now the second former Cardinal to head to Auburn in as many seasons, following Ashton Daniels in last year's portal.

Hiring a new head coach in Tavita Pritchard, the Cardinal are in a new era once again, but are confident that they can return to their winning ways. Only making three signings in the transfer portal so far, it appears that the Cardinal will look to build their roster with incoming freshman in order to maintain long-term success.

The deadline for players to enter the transfer portal was Jan. 16, but there is no deadline when it comes to when players need to decide on a new destination for 2026. For the next few months, expect even more chaos as players announce where they are going to go, as programs battle it out for the right to land the services of a big-name player.

So while Stanford has remained relatively quiet with transfers up until now, anything can happen in the coming weeks, with plenty of time still left for the Cardinal to make a splash of their own.

