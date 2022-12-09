Skip to main content

Four-star EDGE Hunter Clegg flips commitment from Stanford to Utah

Stanford has lost their two highest rated recruits within the last two weeks

Stanford suffered yet another huge loss on the recruiting trail on Thursday, after their highest rated recruit, Hunter Clegg, flipped his commitment to Utah.

The four-star EDGE out of American Fork, Utah appeared to be pretty loose with his Stanford commitment following the announcement that David Shaw was stepping down as the head coach. Clegg had taken a visit to UCLA earlier in the week, and if you paid enough attention to his Twitter account, was interacting with a lot of Utah oriented content. 

Clegg was a huge get for Stanford at the time, being that they plucked him away from Utah and BYU, so obviously it is a tough loss. Especially when you consider the fact that the Cardinal also lost their previously highest rated recruit, Walker Lyons, on November 28. 

The two decommits plummet Stanford's recruiting class that was within top-25 range, all the way down to the No. 37 class in the country. Clegg ranks as the No. 159 player in the country according to 247Sports' composite rankings. He will also be joining former Cardinal, Levani Damuni who transferred to Utah earlier in the week. 

Scroll to Continue

Read More

In This Article (1)

Stanford Cardinal
Stanford Cardinal

Las Vegas, NV, USA; Utah Utes head coach Kyle Whittingham and quarterback Cameron Rising (7) are introduced before playing against the Southern California Trojans in the PAC-12 Football Championship at Allegiant Stadium.
Football

Four-star EDGE Hunter Clegg flips commitment from Stanford to Utah

By Kevin Borba
Stanford Cardinal quarterback Tanner McKee (18) throws a pass during the first half against the Oregon Ducks at Autzen Stadium.
Football

Stanford Quarterback Tanner McKee Declares For 2023 NFL Draft

By Marco Martinez
Dallas Cowboys head coach Jason Garrett reacts in the first half against the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field
Football

Breaking: Jason Garrett announces he will stay with NBC, no longer in running for Stanford head coaching position

By Kevin Borba
Stanford Cardinal linebacker Levani Damuni (3) tackles Utah Utes running back TJ Pledger (5) during the first quarter at Stanford Stadium.
Football

Stanford Football Transfer Portal Tracker

By Kevin Borba
Berkeley, California, USA; Sacramento State Hornets head coach Troy Taylor kneels on the sideline during the second quarter against the California Golden Bears at FTX Field at California Memorial Stadium.
Football

Why Stanford Should Hire Troy Taylor as Head Coach

By Marco Martinez
Helmet
Recruiting

Stanford lands massive commitment from four-star quarterback Myles Jackson

By Kevin Borba
Berkeley, California, USA; Sacramento State Hornets head coach Troy Taylor kneels on the sideline during the second quarter against the California Golden Bears at FTX Field at California Memorial Stadium.
Football

Troy Taylor and Jason Garrett reportedly top candidates for Stanford head coaching job

By Kevin Borba
Dallas Cowboys head coach Jason Garrett reacts in the first half against the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field
Football

Former Dallas Cowboys coach Jason Garrett reportedly a finalist for Stanford head coaching job

By Kevin Borba