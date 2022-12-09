Four-star EDGE Hunter Clegg flips commitment from Stanford to Utah

Stanford suffered yet another huge loss on the recruiting trail on Thursday, after their highest rated recruit, Hunter Clegg, flipped his commitment to Utah.

The four-star EDGE out of American Fork, Utah appeared to be pretty loose with his Stanford commitment following the announcement that David Shaw was stepping down as the head coach. Clegg had taken a visit to UCLA earlier in the week, and if you paid enough attention to his Twitter account, was interacting with a lot of Utah oriented content.

Clegg was a huge get for Stanford at the time, being that they plucked him away from Utah and BYU, so obviously it is a tough loss. Especially when you consider the fact that the Cardinal also lost their previously highest rated recruit, Walker Lyons, on November 28.

The two decommits plummet Stanford's recruiting class that was within top-25 range, all the way down to the No. 37 class in the country. Clegg ranks as the No. 159 player in the country according to 247Sports' composite rankings. He will also be joining former Cardinal, Levani Damuni who transferred to Utah earlier in the week.