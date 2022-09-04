Skip to main content

Halftime recap of Stanford's Week 1 game against Colgate

The Cardinal started off real hot out of the gates in their Week 1 game against Colgate

The wait is finally over as Stanford's season opener against Colgate is here, and the Cardinal opened up the season with a bang. 

After a lackluster run game a year ago, Stanford looked to build momentum on the ground right away, and build momentum they did. Running back E.J. Smith got the first touch on offense for Stanford of the year, and took the carry 87-yards for the touchdown to give Stanford the quick 7-0 lead

The Cardinal would then go on a dry spell that lasted the rest of the first quarter after a couple fumbles bounced the other way. The first coming on a Colgate punt that hit one of the players attempting to block for the returner, and the second coming after Smith lost control of the ball while falling to the ground. 

The turnover issues on special teams would continue in the second quarter as punt returner Casey Filkins tried to field a punt off the bounce and muffed it. This of course was recovered by Colgate in the end zone, tying the game at seven.

The following Stanford possession there seemed to be an emphasis placed on airing it out, as Tanner McKee connected with Brycen Tremayne twice and then linked up with Michael Wilson for the touchdown to make it 14-7. 

The Cardinal defense would continue to hold up against the Raiders, as they held Colgate to just 110 yards of offense in the first half. The defensive play allowed for Stanford to march down the field, and E.J. Smith pounding in his second touchdown of the day. His touchdown marked the first time since 2020 that someone has rushed for two touchdowns at Stanford. 

McKee and the passing game continued to thrive as Wilson climbed the ladder for his second touchdown catch of the day, giving Stanford the 28-7 lead.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Stats Comparison:

Total Yards: Stanford 353, Colgate 110

Passing Yards: Stanford 234, Colgate 42

Rushing Yards: Stanford 119, Colgate 68

Penalties: Stanford 1-15, Colgate 4-20

Turnovers: Stanford 3, Colgate 0

Time of possession: Stanford 15:10, Colgate 14:50

In This Article (1)

Stanford Cardinal
Stanford Cardinal

Stanford Cardinal quarterback Tanner McKee (18) throws a pass during the first quarter against the Notre Dame Fighting Irish at Stanford Stadium.
Football

Halftime recap of Stanford's Week 1 game against Colgate

By Kevin Borba
Nov 5, 2021; Stanford, California, USA; Stanford Cardinal running back E.J. Smith (22) runs with the football during the first quarter against the Utah Utes at Stanford Stadium.
Football

WATCH: E.J. Smith takes first carry of the year for an 87-yard touchdown

By Kevin Borba
Indianapolis, IN, USA; Detailed view of the CFP championship trophy during the Georgia Bulldogs game against the Alabama Crimson Tide in the 2022 CFP college football national championship game at Lucas Oil Stadium.
Football

College Football Playoff to expand to 12 teams as soon as 2024

By Kevin Borba
A general view of the Big Ten logo prior to the game between the Buffalo Bulls and the Penn State Nittany Lions at Beaver Stadium.
Football

Iowa AD reportedly opposed to the Big Ten expanding to more than 16 teams

By Kevin Borba
Nov 5, 2021; Stanford, California, USA; Stanford Cardinal running back E.J. Smith (22) runs with the football during the first quarter against the Utah Utes at Stanford Stadium.
Football

Three things to watch out for in Stanford's first game of 2022

By Kevin Borba
General overall view of Pac-12 logo at midfield prior to the Pac-12 Conference championship game between the Oregon Ducks and the Utah Utes at Levi's Stadium.
Football

Multiple schools have reached out about wanting to join the Pac-12

By Kevin Borba
Washington Huskies defensive back Brendan Radley-Hiles (44) participates in pregame warmups against the Washington State Cougars at Alaska Airlines Field at Husky Stadium. Mandatory
Football

Washington to meet with the Big Ten about joining conference

By Kevin Borba
Professional golfer Tiger Woods (right) looks on during the match between Serena Williams of the USA and Anett Kontaveit of Estonia on day three of the 2022 U.S. Open tennis tournament at USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center.
Cardinal in the Pros

Tiger Woods cheers on Serena Williams during final U.S. Open run

By Kevin Borba