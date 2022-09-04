Halftime recap of Stanford's Week 1 game against Colgate

The wait is finally over as Stanford's season opener against Colgate is here, and the Cardinal opened up the season with a bang.

After a lackluster run game a year ago, Stanford looked to build momentum on the ground right away, and build momentum they did. Running back E.J. Smith got the first touch on offense for Stanford of the year, and took the carry 87-yards for the touchdown to give Stanford the quick 7-0 lead.

The Cardinal would then go on a dry spell that lasted the rest of the first quarter after a couple fumbles bounced the other way. The first coming on a Colgate punt that hit one of the players attempting to block for the returner, and the second coming after Smith lost control of the ball while falling to the ground.

The turnover issues on special teams would continue in the second quarter as punt returner Casey Filkins tried to field a punt off the bounce and muffed it. This of course was recovered by Colgate in the end zone, tying the game at seven.

The following Stanford possession there seemed to be an emphasis placed on airing it out, as Tanner McKee connected with Brycen Tremayne twice and then linked up with Michael Wilson for the touchdown to make it 14-7.

The Cardinal defense would continue to hold up against the Raiders, as they held Colgate to just 110 yards of offense in the first half. The defensive play allowed for Stanford to march down the field, and E.J. Smith pounding in his second touchdown of the day. His touchdown marked the first time since 2020 that someone has rushed for two touchdowns at Stanford.

McKee and the passing game continued to thrive as Wilson climbed the ladder for his second touchdown catch of the day, giving Stanford the 28-7 lead.

Stats Comparison:

Total Yards: Stanford 353, Colgate 110

Passing Yards: Stanford 234, Colgate 42

Rushing Yards: Stanford 119, Colgate 68

Penalties: Stanford 1-15, Colgate 4-20

Turnovers: Stanford 3, Colgate 0

Time of possession: Stanford 15:10, Colgate 14:50