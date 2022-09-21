Skip to main content

How Stanford and No. 18 Washington compare statistically

These are two very different teams that will be facing off in Week 4
Week 4 has some very intriguing matchups across the board, but one that many people in Pac-12 country are circling is the Stanford Washington game. 

The Huskies are coming off a huge double digit win for the program over No. 11 Michigan State, while Stanford had a full week off to lick the wounds stemming from their loss to USC. That's right, the Cardinal are coming off of a bye week, which means they had a whole extra week to prepare for what may be one of the most prolific offenses in the country. 

The Cardinal defense was flat out exposed against Caleb Williams and the high octane USC offense in the first half, giving up 244-yards passing on 13-of-15 passing. They were able to make adjustments in the second half giving up just 97-yards passing, but at that point the damage had been done. They will be put to the test again when it comes to stopping Michael Penix Jr. and company.

On the other side of the ball, Stanford's offense who has looked impressive outside of all the turnovers, will be without their star running back E.J. Smith. It was already going to be hard to run the ball, but missing Smith who ranks No. 17 in the country in yards per carry could really put a lot of pressure on Tanner McKee and the passing game.

Since these teams vary in play styles so much, I thought it would be interesting to see how they matchup in major statistical categories.

Turnovers Gained

Washington Huskies defensive lineman Tuli Letuligasenoa (91) tackles Michigan State Spartans quarterback Payton Thorne (10) for no gain during the second quarter at Alaska Airlines Field at Husky Stadium.

Washington: No. 74 (4 Turnovers Gained)

Stanford: T-No. 123 (1 Turnovers Gained)

Passing Yards Allowed

Michigan State Spartans wide receiver Keon Coleman (0) catches a touchdown pass against the Washington Huskies during the second quarter at Alaska Airlines Field at Husky Stadium.

Washington: No. 37 (188 YPG)

Stanford: No. 50 (200 YPG)

Rushing Offense

Nov 5, 2021; Stanford, California, USA; Stanford Cardinal running back E.J. Smith (22) runs with the football during the first quarter against the Utah Utes at Stanford Stadium.

Stanford: No. 46 (195 YPG)

Washigton: No. 74 (159 YPG)

Rush Defense

Washington Huskies defensive lineman Voi Tunuufi (90) tackles Michigan State Spartans running back Jalen Berger (8) during the third quarter at Alaska Airlines Field at Husky Stadium.

Washington: No. 27 (90 YPG)

Stanford: No. 87 (161 YPG)

Team Sacks

Washington State Cougars quarterback Jayden de Laura (4) is caught by Stanford Cardinal linebacker Levani Damuni (3) in the first half at Gesa Field at Martin Stadium. Jayden would be called for intentional grounding on this play.

Stanford: No. 11 (7 Sacks in two games)

Washigton: T-No. 48 (7 Sacks)

Turnovers Lost

Stanford Cardinal running back Casey Filkins (2) runs with the ball during the first quarter against the Oregon Ducks at Stanford Stadium.

Stanford: T-No. 114 (8 Turnovers)

Washington: T-No. 17: (2 Turnovers)

