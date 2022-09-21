How Stanford and No. 18 Washington compare statistically

Week 4 has some very intriguing matchups across the board, but one that many people in Pac-12 country are circling is the Stanford Washington game.

The Huskies are coming off a huge double digit win for the program over No. 11 Michigan State, while Stanford had a full week off to lick the wounds stemming from their loss to USC. That's right, the Cardinal are coming off of a bye week, which means they had a whole extra week to prepare for what may be one of the most prolific offenses in the country.

The Cardinal defense was flat out exposed against Caleb Williams and the high octane USC offense in the first half, giving up 244-yards passing on 13-of-15 passing. They were able to make adjustments in the second half giving up just 97-yards passing, but at that point the damage had been done. They will be put to the test again when it comes to stopping Michael Penix Jr. and company.

On the other side of the ball, Stanford's offense who has looked impressive outside of all the turnovers, will be without their star running back E.J. Smith. It was already going to be hard to run the ball, but missing Smith who ranks No. 17 in the country in yards per carry could really put a lot of pressure on Tanner McKee and the passing game.

Since these teams vary in play styles so much, I thought it would be interesting to see how they matchup in major statistical categories.