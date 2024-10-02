Jackson and Mirer provide stable backup options for Stanford at QB
All season long, Ashton Daniels has been the featured guy under center for the Stanford Cardinal, having gotten the start in every one of the team’s first four games. Aside from appearances from backup Justin Lamson and true freshman Elijah Brown, Daniels has been key, especially the team’s wins over Cal Poly and Syracuse, respectively.
But last week against Clemson, Daniels got injured in the fourth quarter and did not return, raising questions about his status for this week’s game against Virginia Tech. Despite being considered day-to-day and head coach Troy Taylor expressing confidence that he will be available to play against the Hokies, there is always the possibility that he will be unable to go. If that is the case, Lamson would then get the start.
But who would back him up? Freshman Elijah Brown, who made his college debut against Cal Poly and shined, is currently out with a long term injury and is unavailable, leaving sophomore Myles Jackson and junior Charlie Mirer as the next two quarterbacks in line to play. While both of them are yet to play in a game for Stanford, their experience in the system and their growth over the last couple of years has given Taylor the confidence to feel that either of them could do the job well if it got to that point.
“They’re both guys that are very intelligent, it’s very important to them so they’ve put the work in,” Taylor said. “They’ve gotten reps in spring ball, both of them and in fall camp. As of recently, not a lot of reps just because we go heavy on the ones and the twos at quarterback. But those guys will get reps this week [and] I’ve got a lot of confidence in them. They’re two bright guys that are talented and they’ll be ready to roll for sure.”
Charlie Mirer, who started his career with Stanford back in 2022, was a star in high school for Cathedral Catholic in San Diego, guiding his school to a California state championship in his senior season in 2021 while also throwing for 1,609 yards and 19 touchdowns. For his career, he finished with 2,385 yards, 30 touchdowns and nine interceptions. Named an All-League player, Mirer was the 180th ranked player in his recruiting class according to 247Sports, and was the 102nd ranked quarterback.
Hailing from Long Beach, Myles Jackson graduated early and reclassified to the class of 2023, leaving Millikan High School after a fantastic junior year ended with him winning Moore League Offensive Player of the Year. For the season, he passed for 3,620 yards, 47 touchdowns and seven interceptions, and after throwing 32 touchdowns his sophomore year, he left high school having thrown 79. Holding the Moore League single-season passing yards and passing touchdowns records, he was a four-star recruit and listed as a Top-35 quarterback in his class, coming in at No. 13 on Rivals, No. 23 on ESPN, No. 28 on 247Sports and No. 34 on On3.
While it still remains to be seen if and when either quarterback will get the chance to see the field, both of them are extremely talented and if the need for them to play this season comes, the Cardinal will be in very good hands with Jackson or Mirer under center.