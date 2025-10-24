Key PIece of Stanford's Offense Out Against Miami
In the second quarter of last week's win against FSU, Stanford saw three key members of the roster leave the game for the remainder of the night, and the Cardinal faithful have been waiting for some good news on the injury report all week.
There was some good news, as both quarterback Ben Gulbranson and CB Collin Wright are listed as probable for Saturday's game against the Hurricanes. There was also some less than great news, as running back Micah Ford has been deemed out for the contest.
While Ford will certainly be missed, Cole Tabb (probable) should be able to help the Cardinal offense not miss a beat. The redshirt freshman has already been seeing an increased workload in recent weeks, and took over as the main running back when Ford left the game last weekend.
On the season, Tabb has racked up 67 carries for 312 yards on the ground, plus two touchdowns. One of those scores was in the second half of last week's game, and ended up being the difference in Stanford's upset win over FSU.
Tabb also carried the ball 28 times in the game, a huge increase from his previous high of 12 against San José State earlier in the year. The Cardinal stuck with the run a fair amount once Gulbranson went out last week, limiting Elijah Brown to just 12 pass attempts. With Gulbranson starting on Saturday, they should have a fairly full complement of offensive weapons.
Here is the full injury report for Stanford:
OUT
WR Jordan Onovughe
S Jay Green
RB Tuna Altahir
WR David Pantelis
RB Micah Ford
CB Aaron Morris
CB Javion Randall
WR Jason Thompson
LB Drew Cunningham
DL R.J. Gaskins
OL Nathan Mejia
OL Simione Pale
OL Nick Fattig
OL Jack Leyrer
WR JonAnthony Hall
TE Zach Giuliano
Questionable
LB Carter Davis
TE Reiman Zebert
Probable
CB Collin Wright
LB Wilfredo Aybar
QB Ben Gulbranson
RB Cole Tabb
LB Matt Rose
OL Zak Yamauchi
Suspended
Mitch Leigber will miss the first half of Saturday's game after being called for a targeting penalty on the FSU quarterback late in the fourth quarter. He was ejected from the game, and that penalty comes with a suspension for the first half of the next game in this scenario.
Miami is fairly healthy by comparison. Their list of players deemed out for Saturday's game includes DL Hayden Love, WR Chance Robinson, TE Dylan Reiman, OL Ralph Scroggins, OL Demetrius Campbell, TE Jackson Carver.
Linebacker Bobby Washington Jr. and DL Mykah Newton are both listed as probable for this matchup.
Kick-off will be at 4:00 p.m. (PT) and the game will be available on ESPN.