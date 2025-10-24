All Cardinal

Key PIece of Stanford's Offense Out Against Miami

Ben Gulbranson will be good to go on Saturday in Miami

Jason Burke

Oct 18, 2025; Stanford, California, USA; Stanford Cardinal quarterback Ben Gulbranson (15) signals during the first quarter against the Florida State Seminoles at Stanford Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Stan Szeto-Imagn Images
In the second quarter of last week's win against FSU, Stanford saw three key members of the roster leave the game for the remainder of the night, and the Cardinal faithful have been waiting for some good news on the injury report all week.

There was some good news, as both quarterback Ben Gulbranson and CB Collin Wright are listed as probable for Saturday's game against the Hurricanes. There was also some less than great news, as running back Micah Ford has been deemed out for the contest.

While Ford will certainly be missed, Cole Tabb (probable) should be able to help the Cardinal offense not miss a beat. The redshirt freshman has already been seeing an increased workload in recent weeks, and took over as the main running back when Ford left the game last weekend.

On the season, Tabb has racked up 67 carries for 312 yards on the ground, plus two touchdowns. One of those scores was in the second half of last week's game, and ended up being the difference in Stanford's upset win over FSU.

Tabb also carried the ball 28 times in the game, a huge increase from his previous high of 12 against San José State earlier in the year. The Cardinal stuck with the run a fair amount once Gulbranson went out last week, limiting Elijah Brown to just 12 pass attempts. With Gulbranson starting on Saturday, they should have a fairly full complement of offensive weapons.

Here is the full injury report for Stanford:

OUT

OUT
WR Jordan Onovughe

S Jay Green

RB Tuna Altahir

WR David Pantelis

RB Micah Ford

CB Aaron Morris

CB Javion Randall

WR Jason Thompson

LB Drew Cunningham

DL R.J. Gaskins

OL Nathan Mejia

OL Simione Pale

OL Nick Fattig

OL Jack Leyrer

WR JonAnthony Hall

TE Zach Giuliano

Questionable

LB Carter Davis

TE Reiman Zebert

Probable

Probable
CB Collin Wright

LB Wilfredo Aybar

QB Ben Gulbranson

RB Cole Tabb

LB Matt Rose

OL Zak Yamauchi

Suspended

Mitch Leigber will miss the first half of Saturday's game after being called for a targeting penalty on the FSU quarterback late in the fourth quarter. He was ejected from the game, and that penalty comes with a suspension for the first half of the next game in this scenario.

Miami is fairly healthy by comparison. Their list of players deemed out for Saturday's game includes DL Hayden Love, WR Chance Robinson, TE Dylan Reiman, OL Ralph Scroggins, OL Demetrius Campbell, TE Jackson Carver.

Linebacker Bobby Washington Jr. and DL Mykah Newton are both listed as probable for this matchup.

Kick-off will be at 4:00 p.m. (PT) and the game will be available on ESPN.

