Kirk Herbstreit predicts three power conferences when the dust of conference realignment settles

The future of college football is a tad murky right now but one analyst believes there is only one destination for the sport and that is three power conferences

While the college football universe sits back and waits for any sign of what's to come in terms of college football realignment, many experts are taking a crack at predicting what will happen to the landscape of college sports. 

This all of course stemming from the decision by USC and UCLA to abandon the Pac-12 in favor of the Big Ten. It is hard to blame them for the decision in terms of a revenue standpoint, but the move has let schools like Stanford, Oregon, and Washington among others all waiting to see what happens.

There are rumors of a merger with the Big 12, adding other teams, and of course the conference folding all together causing for the remaining 10 Pac-12 schools to seek a new conference elsewhere. Regardless of how it is done, there is one thing for certain and that is that there will be a number of mega-conferences. Something Kirk Herbstriet spoke about today on ESPN's First Take.

Whether or not all the teams in the Pac-12 will be included in one of these three power conferences is unknown, but for a school like Stanford who ranks as one of the most attractive programs in the country they have to like their chances. While we all know the college scene is headed to mega-conferences, many people were there would only be two conferences contrary to Herbstreit's belief there will be three. 

It is unlikely there will be a decision anytime soon, but that doesn't change the fact that everyone is waiting on the edge of their seats in anticipation to see what happens to their favorite program. 

