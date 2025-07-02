Legendary Dallas Cowboys Family Member Gets Rating in College Football 26
College Football 26 is just weeks away from a release date, and while not all of the player ratings have been revealed, Stanford football posted seven players on their roster that have official ratings. One of those seven was junior Sedrick Irvin, whose cousin once removed is Dallas Cowboys legend Michael Irvin.
Sedrick Irvin hasn't seen a ton of playing time in his college days yet, playing in just 14 games in his first two years at Stanford, racking up a total of 44 carries for 182 yards (4.1 per attempt), while also hauling in seven passes for 116 yards.
In the upcoming video game, Irvin has received a rating of 82, which isn't going to rank him among the best players in all of college football, but it's certainly eye-catching given his relative lack of experience in college. That rating also ties him for the third-highest on the team behind corner Collin Wright (88), tight end Sam Roush (84) and even with fellow running back Micah Ford.
Turns out nobody can make much of the Cardinal depth chart right now. EA's ratings for Ford, Irvin, and Chris Davis Jr. are all within a couple of points, which should lead to a fairly open competition in the fall to be Stanford's starting running back.
With Andrew Luck now running things at Stanford as the football program's GM and former NFL head coach Frank Reich in charge for the 2025 season on an interim basis, some of the starters at key positions are very much to be determined. Two new sets of eyes could lead to different players receiving opportunities than under Troy Taylor the previous two seasons.
The added hope is that with Luck's recruiting and Reich's coaching, the offensive line will see a bit of an improvement in 2025, which would open up more running lanes for Irvin and the other backs when they're on the field. Giving the quarterback a little more time would also help the Cardinal take a step forward.
Even if the O-line doesn't take a step forward this season, a new coach may lead to new schemes which could end up having a positive result as well.
Again, an 82 isn't an outlandish rating for a college player, but it's certainly a decent one for someone that hasn't been on the field a ton in two seasons. With Irvin having now been on campus for a couple of years, this could end up being the season that he ends up getting an opportunity to take the ball and run with it.