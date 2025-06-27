Company Walks Back Criticism of George Pickens After Apparent Football Camp Absence
TruEdge Sports, the company that was initially critical of Dallas Cowboys wide receiver George Pickens after he apparently bailed on a youth football camp, has walked back its prior comments in a new statement on Friday.
"At TruEdge Sports, we take pride in fostering strong relationships with the athletes, families, and communities we serve," the company said in a statement. "Recently, a statement was issued that did not accurately reflect the full scope of communication or the context surrounding the event."
Pickens on May 7 was traded from the Pittsburgh Steelers to the Cowboys. The company, in its initial statement, said it had confirmed with Pickens that he would still be attending the youth football camp at Highmark Stadium, only to apparently be notified by Pickens's team this past week that he would not be attending. Steelers tight end Pat Freiermuth apparently volunteered to host the camp in Pickens's stead.
The company said Pickens's apparent no-show showcased a "lack of accountability" and showed a "disregard for the families and children who were excited to meet him."
But, on Friday, the company changed course.
"At no point did George communicate with us directly, and our communication with George's representatives led to confusion about the camp's status and future direction. Regrettably, the language used in our original message mischaracterized George's intent and actions.
"While our frustrations stemmed from the uncertainty surrounding the event, it was never our intention to publicly question George's professionalism, integrity or commitment to the community."
The company went on to acknowledge the "significant career transition" Pickens was going through.
Pickens, 24, has amassed 174 receptions, 2,841 receiving yards and 12 touchdown receptions in three NFL seasons. He's entering a Cowboys wide receiver room that features All-Pro CeeDee Lamb.