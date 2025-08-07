NFL Fans Were in Disbelief Over Joe Milton's Absurd TD Pass at Cowboys Practice
Joe Milton has been turning heads at Dallas Cowboys training camp.
The Cowboys' backup quarterback, who the team acquired in a trade with the New England Patriots this offseason, is best known for his elite arm strength. The former Tennessee standout has one of the strongest arms in the NFL, and he put that on display on Tuesday when airing out a deep ball for wide receiver Jalen Brooks during the team's joint practice with the L.A. Rams.
Milton uncorked a rocket downfield, placing the ball perfectly for Brooks who caught it while diving into the end zone. It was such a ridiculous pass that it was difficult for reporters recording the play to keep the ball in the frame of the camera. Fox 4's Jeff Kolb reported the pass traveled 75 yards in the air.
NFL fans were nothing short of awestruck by the pass from Milton, and they took to social media to share their disbelief over his cannon of an arm.