Midseason Pac-12 awards
The Pac-12 went from being the laughing stock of the college football offseason thanks to conference realignment, to one of the hottest conferences in the country.
There are currently four schools ranked, all of which are somewhere in the top-15, and at point there were up to five teams ranked.
With the season surpassing the halfway mark, I decided that it is time to give out some midseason awards for those who have excelled and even for those who have not. So, with that being said let's take a look at who is being rewarded for their great success, or recognized for their embracing failures.
Biggest Disappointment: Stanford
With a veteran heavy team and coming off multiple sub .500 seasons, Stanford really needed to get off to a hot start in order to show that things have changed. However, the team is sitting at 2-4 and outside of their win against Notre Dame have looked pretty rough the whole season. The offense has been plagued by poor play calling and just hasn't been clicking as well as it needs to be, while the defense is prone to giving up huge plays. This is not really an award you want to win, but on the bright side the team beat Notre Dame last week and have a chance to secure another win this week against Arizona State.
Top Coach: Chip Kelly (UCLA)
If you would have told me before the season that UCLA was a top-10 team and the final undefeated team in the Pac-12 I would have called you crazy. Just a year ago Chip Kelly was on the hot seat, and now he has UCLA contending with the best teams in the country. Things are finally clicking on all cylinders for Kelly, and this team has been tested twice and passed with flying colors. Prior to this season, eight wins was the program's best mark under Kelly, and they are on track to surpass that mark with flying colors. If they are able to win out, they will surely be in contention for a playoff spot.
Top Freshman: Jadyn Ott (Cal)
This one is a no brainer, as the former four-star has been absolutely electric for Cal and if they win it is likely because he had a monster performance that day. He ranks among the nation's leaders in rushing yards with 580, and is also near the top in yards per carry with 6.5. He is so impactful that Cal actually has a 1-3 record when he doesn't rush for at least 100 yards, and are 1-2 when he doesn't record a rushing touchdown. It is rare that a team is this dependent on a freshman, but when you watch Ott with the ball in his hands it is no secret why Cal is so reliant on him.
Top Transfer: Caleb Williams (USC)
There were a handful of contenders for this award such as Washington's Michael Penix Jr., Oregon's Bo Nix, and even Arizona's Jacob Cowing but Caleb Williams has again proven that he is one of the best players in the country. His 19 touchdowns to just one interception are among the best touchdown to interception ration in the country, and he has been a key part of USC's success this season. He very well could take USC to the College Football Playoff if they win out.
Top Defensive Player: Tuli Tuipulotu (USC)
Tuli Tuipulotu leads the nation with 7.0 sacks and 12.5 tackles for loss per game, and provides a huge boost for this struggling defense. He is constantly in the backfield, and has even helped his defensive backs out in getting interceptions as he often forces some errant throws by the quarterback.
Top Offensive Player: Dorian Thompson-Robinson (UCLA)
The key to the Bruins' success, Thompson-Robinson is having his most complete college season of his career. His numbers have improved across the board, and it is evident he is a much more advanced passer than he was in years past. He has thrown for 1,510 yards and 15 touchdowns to just two interceptions, adding 231 yards rushing and four touchdowns. If he can continue his play, this program may reach new heights.