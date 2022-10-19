Midseason Pac-12 awards

The Pac-12 went from being the laughing stock of the college football offseason thanks to conference realignment, to one of the hottest conferences in the country.

There are currently four schools ranked, all of which are somewhere in the top-15, and at point there were up to five teams ranked.

With the season surpassing the halfway mark, I decided that it is time to give out some midseason awards for those who have excelled and even for those who have not. So, with that being said let's take a look at who is being rewarded for their great success, or recognized for their embracing failures.