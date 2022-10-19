Skip to main content

Midseason Pac-12 awards

There has been some outstanding football this season in the Pac-12
The Pac-12 went from being the laughing stock of the college football offseason thanks to conference realignment, to one of the hottest conferences in the country. 

There are currently four schools ranked, all of which are somewhere in the top-15, and at point there were up to five teams ranked. 

With the season surpassing the halfway mark, I decided that it is time to give out some midseason awards for those who have excelled and even for those who have not. So, with that being said let's take a look at who is being rewarded for their great success, or recognized for their embracing failures.

Biggest Disappointment: Stanford

Oct 1, 2022; Eugene, Oregon, USA; Stanford Cardinal head coach David Shaw reacts after a play during the second half against the Oregon Ducks at Autzen Stadium. The Ducks won the game 45-27.

With a veteran heavy team and coming off multiple sub .500 seasons, Stanford really needed to get off to a hot start in order to show that things have changed. However, the team is sitting at 2-4 and outside of their win against Notre Dame have looked pretty rough the whole season. The offense has been plagued by poor play calling and just hasn't been clicking as well as it needs to be, while the defense is prone to giving up huge plays. This is not really an award you want to win, but on the bright side the team beat Notre Dame last week and have a chance to secure another win this week against Arizona State.

Top Coach: Chip Kelly (UCLA)

UCLA Bruins head coach Chip Kelly in the first half against the Southern California Trojans at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum.

If you would have told me before the season that UCLA was a top-10 team and the final undefeated team in the Pac-12 I would have called you crazy. Just a year ago Chip Kelly was on the hot seat, and now he has UCLA contending with the best teams in the country. Things are finally clicking on all cylinders for Kelly, and this team has been tested twice and passed with flying colors. Prior to this season, eight wins was the program's best mark under Kelly, and they are on track to surpass that mark with flying colors. If they are able to win out, they will surely be in contention for a playoff spot. 

Top Freshman: Jadyn Ott (Cal)

California Bears running back Jadyn Ott (6) carries the ball as Notre Dame Fighting Irish linebacker Marist Liufau (8) attempts to tackle in the first quarter at Notre Dame Stadium.

This one is a no brainer, as the former four-star has been absolutely electric for Cal and if they win it is likely because he had a monster performance that day. He ranks among the nation's leaders in rushing yards with 580, and is also near the top in yards per carry with 6.5. He is so impactful that Cal actually has a 1-3 record when he doesn't rush for at least 100 yards, and are 1-2 when he doesn't record a rushing touchdown. It is rare that a team is this dependent on a freshman, but when you watch Ott with the ball in his hands it is no secret why Cal is so reliant on him. 

Top Transfer: Caleb Williams (USC)

Sep 10, 2022; Stanford, California, USA; USC Trojans quarterback Caleb Williams (13) throws the ball on the run during the third quarter against the Stanford Cardinal at Stanford Stadium.

There were a handful of contenders for this award such as Washington's Michael Penix Jr., Oregon's Bo Nix, and even Arizona's Jacob Cowing but Caleb Williams has again proven that he is one of the best players in the country. His 19 touchdowns to just one interception are among the best touchdown to interception ration in the country, and he has been a key part of USC's success this season. He very well could take USC to the College Football Playoff if they win out. 

Top Defensive Player: Tuli Tuipulotu (USC)

Los Angeles, California, USA; Washington State Cougars quarterback Cameron Ward (1) is sacked by USC Trojans defensive lineman Tuli Tuipulotu (49) in the first half at United Airlines Field at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum.

Tuli Tuipulotu leads the nation with 7.0 sacks and 12.5 tackles for loss per game, and provides a huge boost for this struggling defense. He is constantly in the backfield, and has even helped his defensive backs out in getting interceptions as he often forces some errant throws by the quarterback. 

Top Offensive Player: Dorian Thompson-Robinson (UCLA)

UCLA Bruins quarterback Dorian Thompson-Robinson (1) throws a pass against the Southern California Trojans in the first half at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum.

The key to the Bruins' success, Thompson-Robinson is having his most complete college season of his career. His numbers have improved across the board, and it is evident he is a much more advanced passer than he was in years past. He has thrown for 1,510 yards and 15 touchdowns to just two interceptions, adding 231 yards rushing and four touchdowns. If he can continue his play, this program may reach new heights. 

