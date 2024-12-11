New Stanford Football Signee Adds Immense Talent to Quarterback Room
Early signing day has come and gone, and while some teams prepare for the College Football Playoff and look to be the last ones standing, other programs have already started the deep dive into the offseason, where becoming a playoff contender in 2025 becomes a top priority. For Stanford, early signing day saw 19 new recruits sign their NIL to begin their college careers on The Farm, and in a season that will prove most vital, a strong signing class will be a key component.
One of the biggest names that put pen to paper and officially commit to play for the Cardinal is three-star quarterback out of Murrieta Valley, Bear Bachmeier. Bachmeier, the brother of current Cardinal wide receiver Tiger Bachmeier, will join his brother for the 2025 season over offers from programs such as Oregon, Alabama, Arkansas, and Georgia, among others. Bachmeier, who is known for his dual threat abilities, will help add to a quarterback room that saw both Ashton Daniels and Justin Lamson enter the portal.
Listed at 6’2”, 225 pounds, Bachmeier will bring a lot of size to the position, and with a powerful arm, totaling over 6,000 passing yards and 56 passing touchdowns during his high school career, Bachmeier figures to be a strong addition to the Cardinal. Despite only playing in six games as a senior, Bachmeier shined brightly in his smaller sample size, throwing for 1,260 yards with 12 touchdowns and only two interceptions while adding 439 rushing yards and eight touchdowns on the ground.
But his best high school season came when he was a sophomore on varsity, as in only 10 games, he threw for a whopping 2,853 yards with 26 touchdown passes against only four interceptions, and was especially lethal on the ground where he added 644 rushing yards and 18 touchdowns.
It was his strong 2022 season that really helped him put his name on the map as his strong performance earned him all-CIF-SS honors, an All-Inland Empire honor as well as being selected to the First-Team All-Big West Upper team. He also proved to be a star on the baseball diamond as well, with his .369 batting average posted during the 2024 season earning him a First-Team All-Southwestern selection.
Despite former four-star recruit Elijah Brown expected to get considerable looks to be the starting quarterback in 2025, the Cardinal losing both Daniels and Lamson to the transfer portal really opens up the competition for Bachmeier to potentially earn a significant role. With a strong skill set, it could make a decision that much harder as the Cardinal look to return to glory and make a bowl game for the first time in over half a decade.
While joining his brother on the Stanford football team, where the two will have the goal of becoming a dynamic duo, Bear is not the only college quarterback in his family as his other brother, Hank, is currently the starting quarterback for Wake Forest and faced the Cardinal earlier this season, ultimately going home with the win. Bear will look to be the second Bachmeier to make a name for himself as a quarterback in college football and create an unforgettable legacy for himself as a member of the Cardinal.