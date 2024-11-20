New York Jets answer at kicker may reside at Stanford
2024 has seen some challenges for the Stanford Cardinal, who despite beating the Louisville Cardinals in their most recent game, experienced a six game losing streak prior to that. The streak put Stanford at 3-7, with the chances of making a bowl game being eliminated. But while the record has proven that the Cardinal are still deep in a rebuild, there have been many moments that have been memorable. A lot of those moments can be attributed to kicker Emmet Kenney, who since taking over for former kicker Joshua Karty, has kept that clutch gene alive for Stanford.
Having made 13 out of 15 of his field goals (86.7%) and all 25 of his extra point attempts, Kenney has been a consistently strong player for Stanford so far in his lone season as a starter and having made a long of 52, Kenney’s range has allowed the Cardinal to go for points even when they are barely in field goal range.
Two of Kenney’s biggest moments this season both involved two game-winning kicks, when a last second 39 yarder against Syracuse gave the team their first ever ACC win in week four prior to the losing streak. Kenney was also the reason why Stanford was able to snap its six game skid when he was able to convert on his 52 yarder against Louisville just as time expired to break the tie and give the Cardinal the upset win over the then No. 19 ranked Cardinals.
What Kenney has been able to do this year has started to raise the question of whether or not he is an NFL draft prospect, and with the clutch moments that he has been able to come through in, the answer is trending towards yes. And with only two games left both of this season and possibly in Kenney’s college career, it will soon be time to look ahead at his future.
If Kenney does go to the NFL, one team that could possibly be a good fit for him is the New York Jets. Not a lot has gone right for the Jets in 2024, who even after getting back future Hall of Fame quarterback Aaron Rodgers from injury, are currently sitting at 3-8, with a chance at the playoffs slipping away. Among the issues that have plagued the Jets this season is the kicker position.
At the start of the season, the Jets had veteran Greg Zuerlein, who they signed to a two-year contract extension prior to the season. However, in addition to struggling (going just 9-for-15 on field goals and 13-for-14 on PATs), Zuerlein suffered a left knee injury in October that forced the team to place him on injured reserve. Since then, the organization has gone through four different kickers, signing Riley Patterson to first replace Zuerlein before releasing him and moving onto Spencer Shrader. Losing Shrader after failing to sign him to the 53-man roster, the Jets then signed Anders Carlson.
But while Carlson was solid in his debut for the Jets, converting on a 35 yarder and 58 yarder which led to him signing with the 53-man roster, it remains to be seen whether or not he can continue the trend. Zuerlein is also expected back at some point this year and while he is an established veteran, having been in the NFL since 2012, his age (36, soon to be 37) combined with his recent performances suggest that his days in New York could be numbered.
Carlson is young, only in his second season in the league, but his inconsistency as a starter in Green Bay in 2023 led to him being released after one season and already onto his second team in 2024, he has yet to prove that he is a stable option.
That is where Kenney could come in. The Jets will need to rebuild their roster in many areas but investing in a guy like Kenney, whether it be drafting him late or signing him as an undrafted free agent, could help them solve an issue at one of football’s most crucial positions while also giving them a young guy that they can grow and develop throughout the rebuild.