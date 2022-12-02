Notable quarterbacks in the transfer portal and where they are expected to go

Being that we are just six days removed the end of the regular season, it is now time for what will continue to be the craziest aspect of college football, the transfer portal.

Programs across the country are set to lose dozens of players to the portal, as we saw what is believed to be over 8,000 players enter their name into the portal last year. Stanford alone has already had 10 players enter their name into the portal.

The large influx of transfers can of course be for a handful of reasons such as playing time, NIL opportunities, or moving closer to home. However, the biggest reason we are seeing so many players transfer, aside from their being a ton of them with that COVID year, is the fact that they do not have to sit out a season if it is their first time transferring. So, this leads to players hitting the portal as soon as they think their current school isn't right for them.

The caliber of players entering the portal is extremely high, and one of the positions that is seeing some highly touted players enter the portal is the quarterback position. Last season we saw names such as Quinn Ewers, Caleb Williams, Spencer Rattler, and Michael Penix Jr. find a new home via the portal, and this season it appears there will be another very rich quarterback market.

The portal officially opens on December 5 thanks to the newly implemented transfer windows. What this means is FBS players are limited to Dec. 5 to Jan. 18 to enter the portal before the next window opens up between April 15-30. Graduate transfers can still enter at any time ,and players whose head coaches leave can enter the portal immediately for a 30-period regardless of when the change happened.

So, with that being said let's take a look at some of the big name transfer quarterbacks that have announced their intentions to transfer, and where they are possibly being linked to!