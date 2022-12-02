Notable quarterbacks in the transfer portal and where they are expected to go
Being that we are just six days removed the end of the regular season, it is now time for what will continue to be the craziest aspect of college football, the transfer portal.
Programs across the country are set to lose dozens of players to the portal, as we saw what is believed to be over 8,000 players enter their name into the portal last year. Stanford alone has already had 10 players enter their name into the portal.
The large influx of transfers can of course be for a handful of reasons such as playing time, NIL opportunities, or moving closer to home. However, the biggest reason we are seeing so many players transfer, aside from their being a ton of them with that COVID year, is the fact that they do not have to sit out a season if it is their first time transferring. So, this leads to players hitting the portal as soon as they think their current school isn't right for them.
The caliber of players entering the portal is extremely high, and one of the positions that is seeing some highly touted players enter the portal is the quarterback position. Last season we saw names such as Quinn Ewers, Caleb Williams, Spencer Rattler, and Michael Penix Jr. find a new home via the portal, and this season it appears there will be another very rich quarterback market.
The portal officially opens on December 5 thanks to the newly implemented transfer windows. What this means is FBS players are limited to Dec. 5 to Jan. 18 to enter the portal before the next window opens up between April 15-30. Graduate transfers can still enter at any time ,and players whose head coaches leave can enter the portal immediately for a 30-period regardless of when the change happened.
So, with that being said let's take a look at some of the big name transfer quarterbacks that have announced their intentions to transfer, and where they are possibly being linked to!
Hudson Card (Texas)
A former top-60 recruit, Card just never got a chance at Texas to fully be the guy. When he came onto campus Sam Ehlinger was there, and then he had a window of opportunity to win the starting job in Steve Sarkisian's first year. However, after winning the job and starting the first game, he was pulled in the second week after a rough performance and lost his starting job. With what was thought to be a chance to win the job again going into the offseason, former five-star Quinn Ewers transferred in and won the job over Card.
The bright side for Card, is the fact that he shined in the three games he started this season when Ewers went down, which is why he is currently viewed as one of if not the best quarterback in the portal. He is everything a program wants in a signal caller in today's college football. He has a good arm, and while he didn't get to display it often, he is extremely athletic.
Possible Fits: Notre Dame, Alabama, Georgia
Brennan Armstrong (Virginia)
After being one of college football most dynamic passers a year ago throwing for 31 touchdowns, Armstrong hit a major wall this season throwing just 7 touchdowns with 12 picks. Regardless of this tough past season, Armstrong will have a chance to start fresh elsewhere and prove why he was at one point viewed as one of the best quarterbacks in college football.
Possible Fits: Notre Dame, Wisconsin, BYU
Jeff Sims (Georgia Tech)
A former highly touted four-star recruit that shocked the nation when he elected to commit to Georgia Tech over in-state Florida State, Jeff Sims has shown a lot of potential. He hasn't been the bonafide star we thought he'd once be due to some injury issues and inconsistency.
He will have plenty of suitors come December 5, but unlike the previous two it may not be a top tier team. He needs a system that allows him to use his feet, and also allows for him to develop as a passer. His 30 touchdowns to 23 interceptions and 57% completion percentage shows he certainly needs some fine tuning. However, if you ever watched him play you would see why he is such an intriguing prospect.
Possible Fits: Louisville, Kentucky, Michigan State
Phil Jurkovec (Boston College)
As a four-star recruit, Jurkovec had programs such as Ohio State, Alabama, and Penn State coming after him. He ultimately decided to go to Notre Dame where he was stuck behind Ian Book, and eventually decided to transfer to Boston College. He had a strong first year at BC, throwing for over 2,500 yards and 17 touchdowns. However, injuries held him back the next two seasons.
Despite his injury issues, many expect him to land at a huge program that is in need of a quarterback.
Possible Fits: Pitt, Penn State, Ohio State
Hank Bachmeier (Boise State)
Hank Bachmeier was one of the best Group of 5 quarterbacks in the country. The Broncos' four-year starter threw for over 6,000 career passing yards with 41 touchdowns and 19 picks. This season did not go as planned, and he decided it is time for a fresh start.
Injuries have always been a concern with him, but he still will get a ton of inquiries from programs who feel they are a quarterback away. He also has the potential to be there for two more years due to the fact he left prior to playing in his fifth game of the season.
Possible Fits: Virginia, BYU, Kentucky