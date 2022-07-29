Pac-12 Commissioner George Kliavkoff takes shot at Big 12

With Pac-12 Media Day upon us, we all knew what a majority of the questions and curiosity would be about, which is of course USC and UCLA departing from the conference to join the Big Ten.

This naturally led to Pac-12 Commissioner George Kliavkoff addressing the rumors of what will happen, and what the conference's plans are in general. One of the solutions that many people assumed was a likely match was the Pac-12 and Big 12 pairing up and merging in some fashion, but those talks broke down. However, what didn't break down after those talks were the Big 12's efforts of attempting to poach teams from the Pac-12 and being public about it mind you.

Something that Commissioner Kliavkoff was not too fond of, and let the world know when he was being questioned by reporters.

While the Big 12 currently has a contingency plan in place for life post-Texas and Oklahoma, the Pac-12's teams still will bring in more viewers with the conference's new additions.

Kliavkoff didn't hold back either as he even went as far as to call the Big 12 scared in regards to what the Pac-12 could potentially due, which is pull the ultimate uno reverse and poach their teams.

This is definitely one of the more spicy media days in recent memory, and it also gives Pac-12 fans some hope that there is a commissioner who will actually try to better the conference.