Predicting Stanford's record for the 2022 season
With 56 days until the college football season, fans of the sport are champing at the bit to watch their favorite team play again.
That remains especially true for fans of a program like Stanford, who were accustomed to consistent success over the past decade but have been subjected to subpar seasons over the past few seasons. The Cardinal have finished below .500 in two of the last three seasons, which has many fans heating the seat up and extremely upset with head coach David Shaw.
The team has a ton of talent heading into 2022 headlined by projected first round pick Tanner McKee at quarterback, but are extremely thin on both sides of the line.
This has outlets such as Athlon Sports, and of course myself extremely worried about how that will limit the team with a schedule as tough as theirs. Oh yea...did I forget to mention that Stanford has the toughest schedule in the Pac-12, and will likely end up playing at least six teams ranked in the top 25.
While they are weak in the trenches, they are returning one of the most experienced teams in the country and are especially strong at the wide receiver and tight end position. If the offensive line who mind you is anchored by three redshirt juniors and two seniors, can improve, McKee and company have a chance to be one of the more prolific offenses. That is of course if the line holds up and the play calling doesn't hinder the team.
With all of this taken into consideration, I am going to attempt to predict what record Stanford will finish with in the 2022 season.
Week 1 vs Colgate, Win
Of all the games on Stanford's schedule, this is the lone game that shouldn't give them any trouble. Colgate was very underwhelming last season, and lost some key contributors. In their one matchup against a Power 5 opponent in 2021, they lost 51-0 against Boston College. This should build up Stanford's confidence ahead of a tough Week 2 matchup against USC.
Record: 1-0
Week 2 vs USC, Loss
The future Big Ten member, on paper, looks like they will have one of if not the best offense in the country. They not only added offensive mastermind Lincoln Riley, but were also able to bring in the best transfer class in the country headlined by Heisman candidate Caleb Williams, Biletnikoff winner Jordan Addison, and linebacker Eric Gentry who shined at Arizona State among many other skilled players. It will be hard for Stanford to keep up with the offense, which quickly will lead to their first loss of the season.
Record: 1-1
Week 3 @ Washington, Win
While ESPN's FPI is extremely high on the Huskies in 2022, I am not confident in any of their quarterbacks enough to say that they can beat the Cardinal. Washington lost a ton of key contributors on defense, which may give Stanford a prime opportunity to hop back in the win column after losing to USC.
Record 2-1
Week 4 @ Oregon, Loss
Stanford bested the Ducks in overtime last season, and has had success against the program in the past but with improved quarterback play for Oregon in Bo Nix or Ty Thompson it will be hard to beat them again. We will learn more about Oregon as the season starts than likely any other team, as first time head coach Dan Lanning is very defensive minded and helped lead Georgia to a title. We also don't know how good Nix will be should he win the job, as he is paired up with his offensive coordinator from his freshman season at Auburn, which was his best season.
Record: 2-2
Week 5 vs Oregon State, Win
Last season the Beavers were able to take advantage of Tanner McKee's absence but assuming the team is at full health this is certainly a week that the Cardinal could nab a win. Stanford has better weapons on offense, and while Oregon State might be expected to do better, Stanford has historically done very well against them.
Record 3-2
Week 6 @ Notre Dame, Loss
Notre Dame under Marcus Freeman is expected to be even better than when Brian Kelly was the head coach. Freeman brings a new source of energy and passion, and has done very well as a recruiter. The Irish were also benefactors of the transfer portal this offseason in adding safety Brandon Joseph to an already stout defense. Assuming whoever is their next quarterback is doing well this will be another tough loss for the Cardinal. However, while Notre Dame is viewed as a top 10 team I firmly believe that this game will be closer than they would like.
Record: 3-3
Week 7 vs Arizona State, Win
Arizona State has been an absolute mess this offseason losing a ton of players to the transfer portal, and catching some recruiting violations along the way. It is games like this that Stanford needs to capitalize on in order to not have another bad season. Emory Jones at quarterback may give them a needed boost, but Stanford should be able to hold off the sinking ship that is the Herm Edwards experience. ASU has to replace its two leading running backs, its top tight end, and three starting offensive linemen. On defense they lost four starters in the secondary, which should allow the Stanford receivers to run wild.
Record: 4-3
Week 8 @ UCLA, Win
This was a closely contested game last season, and while UCLA will likely be favored the Cardinal have been good for at least one or two upsets over the past few seasons. UCLA's quarterback Dorian Thompson-Robinson has yet to show that he can be consistent, which may lead to a couple turnovers that work in Stanford's favor. Their defense struggled mightily last year in defending the pass, which Stanford should place an emphasis on exploiting considering how inexperienced they are at running back.
Record: 5-3
Week 9 vs Washington State, Win
This team could be very much improved thanks to the addition of Cam Ward at quarterback, but if Stanford's defense can hold up a tad and not let the Cougars sling the ball around the yard it could be a huge win. This win would be enough to get Stanford bowl eligibility.
Record: 6-3
Week 10 @ Utah, Loss
This Utah team is likely the best team in the conference, and at this point in the season looking to solidify their spot in the playoff. They are too well rounded for Stanford, and it likely will not be a close one.
Record: 6-4
Week 11 @ Cal, Loss
Stanford lost in embarrassing fashion last season against their rival, and there is just a part of me that sees the Cardinal losing again. Just when it seems things should click for Stanford, that has been when they fall apart the most. It won't the a blowout like last season, but I am predicting a loss to Cal.
Record: 6-5
Week 12 vs BYU, Loss
The losing streak continues here, as BYU has consistently been one of the best non-Power 5 schools. While Stanford is losing in this scenario, they will make a bowl game, which could get them up to seven wins. This is where their strength of schedule will hurt them, as BYU will certainly be somewhere in the top 25 and could be in the midst of a great season based on recent years. The Cougars essentially return their whole offense outside of a couple people, and their offense was as explosive as they come last season. They do have one of the tougher schedules in the country, having to take on Oregon, Baylor, Notre Dame and Arkansas so depending on how those games go, Stanford may sneak a win. However, based on how BYU has done in the past, I expect them to play far too fast paced for Stanford to keep up with.
Record: 6-6