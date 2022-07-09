Predicting Stanford's record for the 2022 season

With 56 days until the college football season, fans of the sport are champing at the bit to watch their favorite team play again.

That remains especially true for fans of a program like Stanford, who were accustomed to consistent success over the past decade but have been subjected to subpar seasons over the past few seasons. The Cardinal have finished below .500 in two of the last three seasons, which has many fans heating the seat up and extremely upset with head coach David Shaw.

The team has a ton of talent heading into 2022 headlined by projected first round pick Tanner McKee at quarterback, but are extremely thin on both sides of the line.

This has outlets such as Athlon Sports, and of course myself extremely worried about how that will limit the team with a schedule as tough as theirs. Oh yea...did I forget to mention that Stanford has the toughest schedule in the Pac-12, and will likely end up playing at least six teams ranked in the top 25.

While they are weak in the trenches, they are returning one of the most experienced teams in the country and are especially strong at the wide receiver and tight end position. If the offensive line who mind you is anchored by three redshirt juniors and two seniors, can improve, McKee and company have a chance to be one of the more prolific offenses. That is of course if the line holds up and the play calling doesn't hinder the team.

With all of this taken into consideration, I am going to attempt to predict what record Stanford will finish with in the 2022 season.