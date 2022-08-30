Predicting the outcome of every Week 1 Pac-12 game

The dreadful period without actual football games are over, which means we will now have football games every week from now until December.

There are always good games in the early weeks, but the Pac-12 might be home to some of the best non-conference games across the country. There are top dogs taking on other conference's best, and very talented group of five teams who may be taking on future conference foes.

As it currently sits, the Pac-12 has three ranked teams ranked with all of them being within the top-15. Of those three teams, two of them will be taking on SEC teams in away/neutral site games. Those two games have some of the biggest playoff implications across the country, and it is only Week 1.

With that being said, I will now attempt to predict the outcome of every Pac-12 game each week and will keep an updated score to show how accurate I am. So, let's dive in!