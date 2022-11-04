Predicting the outcome of every Week 10 Pac-12 game

The race for the two spots in the Pac-12 Championship that will be taking place in Las Vegas is really heating up.

There are current six teams that have a chance to make the conference championship, but we will see that number drop to at least five by the end of the day. Last week went as expected, with all of the teams that were favored winning their matchup with the only potential hiccup coming when Utah quarterback Cam Rising decided right before the game he wasn't playing.

In terms of conference strength, five teams got the nod in the first College Football Playoff rankings with No. 8 Oregon, No. 9 USC, No. 12 UCLA, No. 14 Utah, and for the first time in the Playoff era No. 23 Oregon State.

As I try to do each and every week I will predict the outcome of every game. I currently hold a record of 35-10 on the year, and am coming off my first perfect week of picks. With that being said let's see how well I can do this week.