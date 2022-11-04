Skip to main content

Predicting the outcome of every Week 10 Pac-12 game

The Pac-12 standings are only beginning to be settled ahead of Las Vegas

The race for the two spots in the Pac-12 Championship that will be taking place in Las Vegas is really heating up.

There are current six teams that have a chance to make the conference championship, but we will see that number drop to at least five by the end of the day. Last week went as expected, with all of the teams that were favored winning their matchup with the only potential hiccup coming when Utah quarterback Cam Rising decided right before the game he wasn't playing. 

In terms of conference strength, five teams got the nod in the first College Football Playoff rankings with No. 8 Oregon, No. 9 USC, No. 12 UCLA, No. 14 Utah, and for the first time in the Playoff era No. 23 Oregon State. 

As I try to do each and every week I will predict the outcome of every game. I currently hold a record of 35-10 on the year,  and am coming off my first perfect week of picks. With that being said let's see how well I can do this week. 

#23 Oregon State vs. Washington (Friday)

Stanford, California, USA; Oregon State Beavers running back Damien Martinez (6) celebrates with wide receiver Tre'Shaun Harrison (0) after scoring a touchdown against the Stanford Cardinal during the fourth quarter at Stanford Stadium.

This game is the elimination game I mentioned earlier, as the loser of this game is essentially out of the running for a spot in the Pac-12 Championship. The Beavers are trying to prove that their ranking wasn't a mistake, while the Huskies are attempting to get back into the rankings after stumbling a couple times. I think if this game was in better weather the Huskies would win, but considering it is going to be pouring rain I have to go with the Beavers. Their offense is better suited to thrive in the rain with their strong rushing attack, and play action looks. Like I said in my best bets, I think this will be a low scoring ugly game. 

Prediction: Oregon State 21, Washington 17 

Washington State vs. Stanford

Stanford defensive back Kyu Blu Kelly (17) and Stanford safety Patrick Fields (24) celebrate during the Notre Dame vs. Stanford NCAA football game Saturday, Oct. 15, 2022 at Notre Dame Stadium in South Bend

Stanford needs to win three of their last four to make a bowl game, and considering they play Utah next week this makes this game that much more important. While Cam Ward is a gifted passer, his offensive line is terrible. In their last four games, this Stanford defensive front is averaging 3.25 sacks per game, while the Cougars line gives up sacks at one of the highest rates in the country. If the secondary can hold up, this could be a huge win for Stanford. The lack of running back depth concerns me, but I think the defense can pull through and make some plays. 

Prediction: Stanford 24, Washington 18

#8 Oregon vs. Colorado

Ducks quarterback Bo Nix (10) rushes for an 80 yard touchdown during the second half against the Stanford Cardinal at Autzen Stadium. The Ducks won the game 45-27.

Oregon can lock up a spot in the Pac-12 Championship in the next couple weeks if they just keep winning. This week is their last cupcake of the year before they take on a three week gauntlet against three ranked Pac-12 teams. I don't know if it will be as pretty as they'd like considering they are dealing with a snow game, but they will win.

Score Prediction: Oregon 42, Colorado 14

Arizona vs. #14 Utah

Utah Utes running back Tavion Thomas (9) celebrates after scoring a touchdown in the second quarter against the Ohio State Buckeyes during the 2022 Rose Bowl college football game at the Rose Bowl.

Assuming no one decides to sit out last minute before kickoff, Utah should make life extremely difficult for this Arizona team. I think the Wildcats will struggle against this stout Utes defense, which will be the difference in this one. 

Score Prediction: Utah 38, Arizona 21

Cal vs. #9 USC

Stanford, California, USA; USC Trojans defensive back Max Williams (4) runs into the end zone for a touchdown during the second quarter against the Stanford Cardinal at Stanford Stadium.

It has been a very different last five weeks for these two teams, as Cal is 1-4 with some pretty ugly losses and USC went 4-1. This USC team is my pick to be one of the teams in the Pac-12 Championship, so I expect them to win out. Their offense is simply too good for Cal, and they stand no chance at keeping up.

Score Prediction: USC 35, Cal 14

#12 UCLA vs. Arizona State

Stanford Cardinal running back Caleb Robinson (21) is stopped by UCLA Bruins defensive back Stephan Blaylock (4) and defensive back Mo Osling III (7) in the first half at the Rose Bowl

This game has trap game written all over it for the Bruins. Arizona State has found their quarterback with Trenton Bourguet, and the Bruins seemed a little banged up in the win over Stanford. I think UCLA wins this game, but I think it will be a wake up call with some frustrating moments for them. 

Score Prediction: UCLA 28, ASU 17

Predicting the outcome of every Week 10 Pac-12 game

By Kevin Borba

