Predicting who is under the most pressure in the Pac-12 ahead of the 2022 season

The college football season is finally starting later this month which surely has the fans chomping at the bit to watch their school play again.

The preseason and long wait wasn't without controversy or surprises however, as the sport was flipped upside due to the free agency adjacent transfer portal, coaches taking new jobs in the night, and of course conference realignment by the Pac-12's very own USC and UCLA. What is interesting about each one of those occurrences is the fact that the Pac-12 was the source of just about all the craziness we endured. It was essentially a few months of Pac-12 After Dark all day everyday.

All of the madness that has taken place has somewhat died down, but now that the dust is pretty much settled for the offseason it is time to start focusing about on the field play. That is why I took it upon myself to predict who is under the most pressure ahead of the 2022 season whether it be a coach or player.

There is however an honorable mention in Pac-12 Commissioner George Kliavkoff, who might be facing the most pressure of them all due to the fact that he is solely responsible for having to try and save the sinking ship of a conference that he was given the keys to. Now let's take a look at which players and coaches are likely under the most pressure this season.