Predicting who will have the best offensive position groups in the Pac-12

With college football being just a little over two weeks away, the anticipation is only continuing to rise.

Depth charts are being set, preparation to play another school begins soon, and the hype surrounding so many players around the country will be put to the test. While many people commonly overlook the Pac-12, the conference is home to some of the best talent in the country, and certainly shouldn't be overlooked ahead of the 2022 season.

The 2022 season may feature some of the deepest talent on offense that the conference has seen in some time with a ton of returners, talented additions from the transfer portal, and freshman looking to make an impact early. With that being said, I thought it would be fun to stir the pot a little, and rank who has the best position groups across the Pac-12.

These rankings are based on who I think will have the best performances in 2022, and who possess the most talent as an overall group. So just because a team like UCLA has the best running back in the conference, they may not have the best overall stable of running backs.

Let's dive in!