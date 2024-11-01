Previewing Stanford football's matchup vs. NC State
Time for another road trip. After five straight losses, the Stanford Cardinal (2-6, 1-4 ACC) will travel back to the East Coast, prepared to take on NC State for the first time ever in program history. And while this game will certainly be a challenge, it will also be a good test to see if the Cardinal are able to rally and stay locked in and focused. Playing in Raleigh will not be easy, but a win would be massive for the rebuilding Cardinal. As we approach game day, here is a preview of this weekend’s matchup.
Game Information
When: Saturday, Nov. 2, 9:00 a.m. (PDT)
Where: Carter-Finley Stadium; Raleigh, North Carolina
How to watch: ESPN/ACC Network
Spread: NC State: -9.5
Moneyline: NC State: -350; Stanford: +280
Total: 46.5
Players to Watch - Stanford
Brandon Nicholson, CB
While having only played in three games so far this season, Nicholson has wasted no time in proving that the freshman can be an integral part of the future for the defense. With injuries becoming an issue in the defensive backfield, Nicholson has catapulted into a starting role, making his debut with a three tackle game against Notre Dame on Oct. 12. But this past week against Wake Forest is where Nicholson really made himself known, recording his first career interception while also making six tackles. Athletic and also very physical, Nicholson is an all-around corner. With guys like Collin Wright having the option to go pro next season, Nicholson may become a much bigger piece of the Stanford defense moving forward.
Tevarua Tafiti, LB
Tafiti, along with David Bailey and Wilfredo Aybar, create a three-headed monster at edge rusher, with all three of them creating havoc for any opposing quarterbacks. And while he is currently second on the team with 3.5 sacks, Tafiti has been very good at getting through the line and creating pressure on the QB. Against Wake Forest, Tafiti made arguably the play of the season, sacking Demon Deacon quarterback Hank Bachmeier and not only forcing a fumble, but recovering it as well, running it all the way back for the touchdown. For the game, he finished with 1.5 sacks, 1.5 tackles for loss and two QB hits to go along with his fumble recovery. Tafiti is a stud, and if NC State can’t contain him, they may have problems getting anything going on offense.
Elic Ayomanor, WR
It is hard for a receiver like Ayomanor to really produce if the offense is struggling. And despite his yardage numbers having gone down over the last couple of weeks, he has still been able to find the end zone, catching a touchdown pass in three out of Stanford’s last five games.
But this past week against Wake Forest, Ayomanor once again was all over the field, catching 11 passes for 96 yards and despite not finding the endzone, he was targeted in many big situations, including on the Cardinal’s last offensive drive where a pass to him that resulted in a pick, would have ended the game and sent Stanford home as the winners had he caught the TD. Leading all Cardinal receivers with 484 yards and four touchdowns on 42 catches, Ayomanor has established himself as a legit NFL prospect, and could opt to go pro once this season concludes.
Players to Watch - NC State
CJ Bailey, QB
Originally coming in as the backup to Grayson McCall, a head injury sustained by McCall that ultimately resulted in him retiring from football has thrust Bailey into the starting role, where he has impressed as a true freshman. In seven games played, Bailey has thrown for 1,376 yards, eight touchdowns and four interceptions, with his most recent game against California seeing him throw for 306 yards and a pair of touchdowns in a narrow 24-23 win. Bailey has all the makings of a star, and with him still required to play two more years of college football before he can go pro, expect to see the rise of Bailey continue.
Kevin Concepcion, WR
Last year, Concepcion took the college football world by storm, winning the ACC Rookie of the Year and ACC Offensive Player of the Year for his 839 yard and 10 touchdown catch freshman season. Now in year two, Concepcion has taken on a much bigger role, assuming the role as the Wolfpack’s number one receiver. Through eight games, Concepcion has caught 43 passes for 365 yards and four touchdowns, with his most recent game against Cal seeing him catch four passes for 53 yards while also finding the end zone on a short two yard rush. Concepcion does it all, and with NC State having multiple strong receivers, Stanford will have to be on its toes to ensure that he does minimal damage.
Davin Vann, DE
The saying ‘defense wins championships’ bodes true, and with NC State having Vann on their defensive line, a championship caliber defense will take the field on Saturday against Stanford. Leading the team with 4.5 sacks and four forced fumbles, Vann has been a force. With a game against Cal in which he had two sacks and a forced fumble, he played a pivotal role in the win. Vann is an established veteran, being in his fifth year of college football and with a young team this season, Vann has been key all year long.
By the Numbers
Four - number of times Stanford has played on the East Coast this season
For the fourth time in seven weeks, the Cardinal will travel to the East Coast to take on an opponent. That makes it the most times in program history that the Cardinal have ever done that.
2018 - last time Stanford played a game that kicked off before noon Pacific time
In the 2018 Sun Bowl against Pittsburgh, the Cardinal played in a game that kicked off at 11 a.m. (PT) in El Paso, Texas. The last time that they played in a game in California that early was when they faced UC Davis in that same 2018 season. The game kicked off at 11 a.m. as well.
12 - number of turnovers Stanford’s defense has forced this year
Producing just 11 turnovers the entire year last year, Stanford’s defense has 12 through eight games after forcing two last week. That puts them tied at No. 44 in the country for most forced turnovers and tied for 18th for most fumbles forced.
Score prediction
NC State 35, Stanford 23
The Cardinal were right there last week, but a costly late game turnover killed any chance that they had of winning, ultimately losing 27-24 in heartbreaking fashion. Now having lost five straight, the Cardinal will surely go into this week hungrier than ever to get back into the win column. But going into the game, the quarterback situation for Stanford is still murky, with Ashton Daniels, Elijah Brown and Justin Lamson all vying to get reps this weekend.
The offense has had some problems moving the ball and protecting it, and with NC State having a strong defense, ball security will be a big key. Offensively, Bailey, combined with Concepcion and Noah Rogers create an athletic and high powered offense that the Cardinal will need to be on their A game to stop. This season is turning into a lost one for a rebuilding Cardinal team, and while NC State has struggled this year, it is much more established in the ACC. This will be another tough game for Stanford.