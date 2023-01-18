Previewing Stanford's 2023 schedule

Following the close of the college football season there are a handful of days that give college football fans their fix.

There is of course early signing day, transfer portal craziness, and all of the NFL Draft buzz, but one thing that is commonly overlooked in terms of how much excitement it brings to the fans, is the releasing of the next season's schedule. It allows people to plan what games they want to attend, and also leads to some predicting wins and losses without even knowing the finalized rosters.

Regardless of why it brings you joy, that day finally came as the Pac-12 schools all had their schedules announced on Wednesday. Let's take a look at Stanford's official 2023 schedule.