Previewing Stanford's 2023 schedule
Following the close of the college football season there are a handful of days that give college football fans their fix.
There is of course early signing day, transfer portal craziness, and all of the NFL Draft buzz, but one thing that is commonly overlooked in terms of how much excitement it brings to the fans, is the releasing of the next season's schedule. It allows people to plan what games they want to attend, and also leads to some predicting wins and losses without even knowing the finalized rosters.
Regardless of why it brings you joy, that day finally came as the Pac-12 schools all had their schedules announced on Wednesday. Let's take a look at Stanford's official 2023 schedule.
Week 1 (9/1) @ Hawai'i
The Cardinal get to start the season and Troy Taylor era in the Aloha State, where they will be facing a Hawai'i team that struggled mightily this season. This will mark the first time that we see all of the new starters, exciting new offensive scheme, and also marks a prime opportunity for Stanford to end their losing streak which is currently at five.
Week 2 (9/9) @ USC
This could very well be the final time that Stanford travels to the Coliseum in a while, considering USC is off to the Big Ten the following year. The Cardinal will have a quick turnaround after facing Hawai'i, with USC likely starting the season ranked in the top-5.
Week 3 (9/16) vs. Sacramento State
In a game that I am deeming the Troy Taylor bowl, Stanford's first home game of the season comes against Taylor's former school. This will be Cardinal fans first chance to watch the new era of Stanford football football.
Week 4 (9/23) vs. Arizona `
Stanford starts the season with two away games, but then get to play at the comfort of home for the next three. Arizona took a major step this past season, and likely will be a tough matchup for the Cardinal.
Week 5 (9/30) vs. Oregon
The Cardinal will be facing off against yet another top-15 team if not higher, but this time they will be doing so at home. Oregon gave the Cardinal their most embarrassing loss this past season, so revenge will likely be on their mind.
(10/7) Bye
A much later bye week next season for Stanford, who had a Week 2 bye this past season after beating up Colgate.
Week 7 (10/13) @ Colorado
We don't know for certain how good this Colorado team will be next season. They were the worst team in the Pac-12 this past season, but that was before Deion took the job and Sanders brought in one of the best transfer classes in the country.
Week 8 (10/21) vs. UCLA
Unlike this brutal past season, Stanford gets to host all of the top teams in the conference rather than being on the road. UCLA lost some key players, but have hit the portal hard and also snagged a top rated quarterback commit.
Week 9 (10/28) vs. Washington
Washington returns a ton of fire power and will probably be somewhere in the top-15 by the time this matchup rolls around. Unlike last season, Stanford will have the offensive scheme to at least make an effort to keep up should the Huskies be as electric as they were this past season.
Week 10 (11/4) @ Washington State
By this point of the season this past year, Stanford was extremely depleted and was absolutely embarrassed by Washington State. The Cougars, should they improve, could be a ranked team next season. They ran all over the Cardinal, and were likely one of the finishing touches on the David Shaw era.
Week 11 (11/11) @ Oregon State
Stanford lost in devastating fashion to the Beavers this past season, and while the Beavers ended up being the No. 15 team in the country, Stanford had that game won. In 2023, Oregon State is a sleeper team to win the conference and will be another tough test for the Cardinal.
Week 12 (11/18) vs. Cal
Stanford plays their two biggest rivals in the final two weeks of the season, with The Big Game being at home this time around. This is also a reunion for Troy Taylor, who played quarterback at Cal.
Week 13 (11/25) vs. Notre Dame
Stanford's season finale of the first year under Troy Taylor will come up against Notre Dame, who from the outside looking in seem like they will be playing some extremely important football with playoff aspirations.