Recapping the best college football bets from Week 10

Borba's bets best week of gambling yet!

Betting on college football is never as straight forward as one would hope for.

You sometimes believe too much in a certain team or don't account for the craziness factor of a specific conference that plays when half the country is in bed. Regardless, I have made it my mission to find what I think are the best bets in college football each week. I have been doing this for three weeks now, and have been extremely consistent with a record of 6-6. However, this past week of predictions was my best one yet. 

I got 3/4 correct, which now brings my record to 9-7 on the year. I am still on a quest for a perfect week, but I am glad to finally break my 50/50 streak. Let's see where I was wrong, and where I was absolutely right!

#6 Alabama vs. #10 LSU, Correct

New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; LSU Tigers head coach Brian Kelly looks on against the Florida State Seminoles during the first half of the game at Caesars Superdome.

Bet: LSU +13.5

In terms of how good I thought LSU was, I was wrong, because they are way better than I gave them credit for. I was shocked that they moved all the way up to No. 10 in the playoff rankings, but it was evident on Saturday that they are for real. Brian Kelly has done a great job turning around that dumpster fire in Baton Rouge, and was able to get a program changing win over Alabama. They also covered, which is mostly what I cared about!

#23 Oregon State vs. Washington, Correct

Sep 3, 2022; Seattle, Washington, USA; Washington Huskies quarterback Michael Penix Jr. (9) passes against the Kent State Golden Flashes during the first quarter at Alaska Airlines Field at Husky Stadium

Bet: Under 54

While the weather report calling for rain was the main reason that I picked the under, it ended up not raining at all but did have some extremely strong winds. This forced the teams to throw out their kicking game, and also helped me hit on the under which was set at 54. The final score came 10 points shy of that mark. 

#1 Tennessee vs. #3 Georgia, Incorrect

Oct 15, 2022; Knoxville, Tennessee, USA; Tennessee Volunteers quarterback Hendon Hooker (5) looks to pass the ball against the Alabama Crimson Tide during the first quarter at Neyland Stadium.

Bet: Tennessee +8

This game was not nearly as the score indicated, as the Bulldogs looked as good as they have all year while Tennessee struggled mightily. The Volunteers' prolific offense was held to just one touchdown, and they didn't come close to covering The fact that it started pouring rain didn't help either, as that only made life that much more difficult. I learned a valuable betting lesson, which is to not ride the same team too much. Tennessee hadn't done me dirty yet, but this past week I ran out of juice with them. 

#18 Oklahoma State vs. Kansas, Correct

Kansas junior quarterback Jalon Daniels (6) throws a pass in the third quarter of Saturday's game against Duke at David Booth Kansas Memorial Stadium Saturday.

Bet: Kansas ML

I knew there was something fishy about this line when I was looking at the weekend slate. Oklahoma State went from being a favorite to an underdog in the span of hours, which was due to quarterback Spencer Sanders being out. I also felt that even if he was playing, the team was so banged up and underwhelming in their last loss, that Kansas would best them.

