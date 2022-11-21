Recapping the best college football bets of Week 12

This past weekend of college football was a memorable one, especially around the Pac-12.

The race for the two spots in Las Vegas has now become a race between three teams for one spot. The top four teams in the country struggled with each of them being pushed to the edge by their opponent, and now we find ourselves with just one week in the college football regular season.

With all of the madness that has been happening, betting on this lovely sport has become more and more of a rollercoaster. Week 11 was by far my worst week of predictions, getting just one out of three correct. Week 12's bets brought much more success as I missed out on just one of my bets. The 3-1 weekend was able to get me across the .500 threshold again, and bring my record to a modest 13-11 on the year.

Each week I recap where I was wrong, what my thought process was, and of course where I was wrong. So, with that being said, let's tale al look at where I was correct this past weekend!