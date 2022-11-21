Skip to main content

Recapping the best college football bets of Week 12

After a disappointing Week 11 there was much more success gambling on Week 12 of college football
This past weekend of college football was a memorable one, especially around the Pac-12.

The race for the two spots in Las Vegas has now become a race between three teams  for one spot. The top four teams in the country struggled with each of them being pushed to the edge by their opponent, and now we find ourselves with just one week in the college football regular season. 

With all of the madness that has been happening, betting on this lovely sport has become more and more of a rollercoaster. Week 11 was by far my worst week of predictions, getting just one out of three correct. Week 12's bets brought much more success as I missed out on just one of my bets. The 3-1 weekend was able to get me across the .500 threshold again, and bring my record to a modest 13-11 on the year. 

Each week I recap where I was wrong, what my thought process was, and of course where I was wrong. So, with that being said, let's tale al look at where I was correct this past weekend!

#7 USC vs. #16 UCLA, Correct

Keaontay Ingram #28 of the USC Trojans rushes as he is tackled by Mitchell Agude #45 of the UCLA Bruins, losing his helmet, during the first quarter at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum on November 20, 2021 in Los Angeles, California.

In a game that essentially served as a Pac-12 semifinal matchup, the two future Big Ten members played one of the most electric games of the season. The game was very back and forth, but most importantly; it was high scoring. I felt very confident that defenses wouldn't be locking either offense down and while USC's forced Dorian Thompson-Robinson to turn the ball over a season high three times, the Bruins still put up points. All I needed from this game was points, points, and a side of points and I got just that. The two combined for 93 points, which was more than enough to hit the over. 

Bet: Over 76.5

#4 TCU vs. Baylor, Incorrect

TCU Horned Frogs quarterback Max Duggan (15) runs with the ball as Oklahoma Sooners linebacker David Ugwoegbu (2) chases during the second half at Amon G. Carter Stadium.

This game was a barn burner its own right. TCU lost its three best offensive weapons, and trailed up until the final seconds in Waco. They did end up winning a game in what was the most chaotic method possible, but due to a missed field goal earlier in the game they unfortunately did not cover the -2 line.

Bet: TCU -2

Western Kentucky vs. Auburn, Correct

Alabama, USA; Auburn Tigers running back Tank Bigsby (4) carries during the second quarter against the Texas A&M Aggies at Jordan-Hare stadium.

Everyone is wondering who the next Auburn head coach should be, but I think a case for Cadillac Williams could be made. The Tigers have looked much better in recent weeks, and they dominated Western Kentucky this past weekend. This really isn't an accomplishment worth throwing a parade for, but for some reason the odds makers had the line at just 5.5. The tigers went one to win by 24 points, and I think this was a rare time the oddsmakers totally whiffed. 

Bet: Auburn -5.5

Illinois vs. #3 Michigan, Correct

Champaign, Illinois, USA; Illinois Fighting Illini running back Chase Brown (2) scores a touchdown during the first half against the Minnesota Golden Gophers at Memorial Stadium.

I have learned my lesson in taking Big Ten under bets. Kind of. I have been burnt a few times taking games to finish under the target score, but I just knew this game was going to get off to a slow start. Two stout defenses in cold weather going at it while the passing offenses would struggle is the perfect recipe for minimal points. So, I took the first half under, which hit with a ton of room to spare as the two teams managed just 10 points. 

Bet: Under 21 (First Half)

