The road to the Pac-12 Championship for Oregon, Washington, and Utah

This next weekend will be bitter sweet for college football fans all over the country.

For many teams across the nation, this is their final week of college football. However, there are a plethora of schools vying for one more win to make a bowl game, or in the case of three Pac-12 schools; a chance to make the Pac-12 Championship.

The race for the two spots in Las Vegas has been nothing short of spectacular madness. Just a mere three weeks ago, six teams in the mix, now, with one game left in the regular season USC has already clinched their spot after a huge win over UCLA. Thus, leaving Oregon, Washington, and Utah duking it out for the final spot.

Each of the three teams has a perfect scenario between them and the Pac-12 Championship, but trying to figure out the tiebreakers can be a headache. So, I did just that!

Take a look at the roadmap for what is necessary for each of the three teams to make it to the Pac-12 Championship.