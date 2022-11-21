The road to the Pac-12 Championship for Oregon, Washington, and Utah
This next weekend will be bitter sweet for college football fans all over the country.
For many teams across the nation, this is their final week of college football. However, there are a plethora of schools vying for one more win to make a bowl game, or in the case of three Pac-12 schools; a chance to make the Pac-12 Championship.
The race for the two spots in Las Vegas has been nothing short of spectacular madness. Just a mere three weeks ago, six teams in the mix, now, with one game left in the regular season USC has already clinched their spot after a huge win over UCLA. Thus, leaving Oregon, Washington, and Utah duking it out for the final spot.
Each of the three teams has a perfect scenario between them and the Pac-12 Championship, but trying to figure out the tiebreakers can be a headache. So, I did just that!
Take a look at the roadmap for what is necessary for each of the three teams to make it to the Pac-12 Championship.
#12 Oregon
Duck fans will be pleased with this one, as Oregon has the clearest path to Las Vegas. In order for Oregon to clinch they need to be Oregon State this weekend. Should they fall to the Beavers, Oregon still has a chance to make it but it requires Washington State to upset No. 17 Washington.
#17 Washington
Unlike Oregon, Washington and Utah do not have as clear of a path. This is where things begin to get a little complicated. The Huskies not only need to beat Washington State in the Apple Cup, they also need Oregon State to upset No. 12 Oregon, and they will need either Cal to take down No. 16 UCLA, or they can get in if Cal wins and Colorado beats No. 10 Utah.
10. Utah
Utah's path to the conference championship is the most complicated of the three. Dropping last week's game to Oregon was devastating for their chances. It isn't impossible to make it, but it certainly is an uphill battle. The Utes need to win against Colorado, Washington needs to be Washington State, Oregon State to beat Oregon, and UCLA needs to beat Cal. If all of this were to happen, it would create a three-way tie between the three schools fighting for the spot.
At that point, if somehow all of these cards were dealt correctly, Utah then needs to have a higher winning percentage in conference play than Oregon and Washington.