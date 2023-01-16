Reports confirm that Jim Harbaugh and Denver Broncos have "Strong Mutual Interest"

While the NFL playoffs are really beginning to heat up, there are a handful of teams on the prowl to find their next head coach.

One of those teams is the Denver Broncos, who have interviewed two former Stanford head coaches in Jim Harbaugh and David Shaw. Harbaugh's interest in leaving for an NFL job has been something that has been the talk of the last two off-seasons, as he has made a habit of denying interest but then being linked to jobs.

His first interview with the Broncos went extremely well, and even helped him emerge as a favorite to land the gig. With reports that Denver was going to look into Sean Payton, Harbaugh has made it known that he does in fact want the Broncos job.

NFL reporter Ian Rapoport reported on Saturday, that there is a "strong mutual interest" between Harbaugh and the Broncos.

"As far as Harbaugh and the Broncos, there is some strong mutual interest here," Rapoport said. "Not saying it's going to happen, but at least both sides like each other."

There is also a belief that if Harbaugh were to be offered the job that Shaw would be a likely candidate to be his offensive coordinator like he was at Stanford. Payton is widely viewed as the frontrunner, but it has become evident that if offered the job, Harbaugh is likely to leave Michigan.