Skip to main content

Reports confirm that Jim Harbaugh and Denver Broncos have "Strong Mutual Interest"

Despite denying claims that he is eyeing a move to the NFL Jim Harbaugh may be on the way out
  • Author:
  • Publish date:

While the NFL playoffs are really beginning to heat up, there are a handful of teams on the prowl to find their next head coach.

One of those teams is the Denver Broncos, who have interviewed two former Stanford head coaches in Jim Harbaugh and David Shaw. Harbaugh's interest in leaving for an NFL job has been something that has been the talk of the last two off-seasons, as he has made a habit of denying interest but then being linked to jobs.

His first interview with the Broncos went extremely well, and even helped him emerge as a favorite to land the gig. With reports that Denver was going to look into Sean Payton, Harbaugh has made it known that he does in fact want the Broncos job. 

NFL reporter Ian Rapoport reported on Saturday, that there is a "strong mutual interest" between Harbaugh and the Broncos.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

"As far as Harbaugh and the Broncos, there is some strong mutual interest here," Rapoport said. "Not saying it's going to happen, but at least both sides like each other."

There is also a belief that if Harbaugh were to be offered the job that Shaw would be a likely candidate to be his offensive coordinator like he was at Stanford. Payton is widely viewed as the frontrunner, but it has become evident that if offered the job, Harbaugh is likely to leave Michigan.

In This Article (1)

Stanford Cardinal
Stanford Cardinal

Stanford Cardinal quarterback (14) Tavita Pritchard stands alongside head coach Jim Harbaugh against the Arizona State University Sun Devils at Sun Devil Stadium. The Sun Devils defeated the Cardinal 41-17.
Football

Reports confirm that Jim Harbaugh and Denver Broncos have "Strong Mutual Interest"

By Kevin Borba
sAK3PpjT_400x400-2
Football

Stanford offers Harvard offensive line transfer Mason Williams

By Kevin Borba
Harvard dude
Football

Stanford set to host Harvard offensive line transfer Alec Bank

By Kevin Borba
Terry Heffernan, Stanford offensive line coach
Football

Terry Heffernan hired as Virginia's offensive line coach

By Kevin Borba
Stanford, California, USA; The Stanford Cardinal Tree and band run out onto the field before a game against the Washington Huskies at Stanford Stadium.
Football

Stanford lands commitment from two-sport star Caleb Hampton

By Kevin Borba
; Los Angeles, California, USA; UCLA Bruins guard Kiki Rice (1) is defended by Stanford Cardinal guard Haley Jones (30) and forward Cameron Brink (22) as she drives to the basket in the first half at Pauley Pavilion presented by Wescom
Football

No. 2 Stanford puts the clamps on No. 8 UCLA late to secure a huge victory

By Kevin Borba
Helmet
Football

Troy Taylor and Nate Byham visit Stanford's former four-star commit Walker Lyons

By Kevin Borba
Stanford Cardinal offensive tackle Walter Rouse (75) celebrates after the game against the Washington Huskies at Stanford Stadium.
Football

Stanford transfer Walter Rouse flips commitment from Nebraska to Oklahoma

By Kevin Borba