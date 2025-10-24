Rose and Patterson Poised to Lead Stanford’s Charge Against Miami
Last Saturday night, Stanford football pulled off a huge upset, taking down Florida State in what became an instant classic. There were certainly many positives to take from the 20-13 win, but the main one has to be the defensive stability that the Cardinal showed against a tough FSU opponent.
Stanford on SI spoke with two of the Cardinal’s biggest defensive stars, linebacker Matt Rose and defensive lineman Clay Patterson this week, talking about last weekend's victory and looking forward to Miami on Saturday night.
The defensive performance on Saturday was outstanding, with the Cardinal allowing just 13 points. Patterson explained what went into that effort, how they did it.
“It was just recognizing the fact that they have dynamic playmakers on the outside, and then they're obviously a run first team. So as interior guys, we just had to stop the run, clog up the gaps, and then trust that the linebackers are going to make the plays in the run game. And in the pass game, we had great coverage all night. So just shout out to the defensive backs, they really did a good job.”
The defensive performance in that game was great, but consistency has been an issue all season. Patterson, though, believes they can fix it.
“I think it just comes back to practice. Like when we're executing and playing fast, and doing our job, it looks really good, like you mentioned, and it just comes back to having a good week of practice, which I feel like we did.”
Speaking of consistency, a poor trend within the Stanford defense has been their targeting issues. But Rose, who was flagged for one of two calls, said “I think it's just keeping your head up. Like yeah it's tough sometimes, but as defensive players, you gotta find ways to adapt. So any tackling drills we do, we just keep our head up.”
Miami quarterback Carson Beck threw four interceptions against Louisville in their first loss of the season just last week. With Patterson being the star defensive lineman, he looks to be a game changer on Saturday,
“Pressure is a privilege, and how are you gonna respond to that pressure? So, obviously, it’s a big game and it’s a lot on our shoulders to get to the quarterback. I think just recognizing what the O-linemen are trying to do, when they're trying to throw it, and just execute on that plan and get him home.”
Stanford has a crucial game against Miami this weekend, where they look to pull off another upset against a Florida team, but this time, far away from home. Unfortunately, Stanford will be down a key piece of their offense this weekend.