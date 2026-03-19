After a successful NFL Draft Combine, Stanford Cardinal star tight end Sam Roush joined in on Stanford’s pro day on Wednesday. With tons of NFL scouts in attendance, Roush hoped to show out, improving his draft stock, and he absolutely was making an impact.

Roush ran quick on his 40 time, ran great routes short and long routes, and overall dominated the combine. Here’s what he had to say after.

Roush is one of the better tight ends available in the NFL Draft, and we recently did some work to see how he graded out this past season compared to the other players at his position.

Roush's thoughts on pro day

He first spoke about his overall thoughts on pro day. “Yeah, it went well," he said, “I wanted to do the agilities again because I knew I could beat my times, and I definitely succeeded in that. I was really excited about running routes and getting to show how I've improved in that, and, I think that went well. Pro day as a whole was definitely a blessing.”

He then spoke about the feedback that he received from NFL teams. “Definitely gotten positive feedback but I try not to read into that too much. I'm just focused on becoming the best player I can be, and I trust that teams are gonna see that and make their decisions. But I've heard that the feedback has been positive.”

“I'd be happy to go anywhere,” he said.

With top NFL tight ends coming from The Farm, Roush had a few things to say about their impact on his game. “I mean Zach Ertz was back in spring ball, so it was interesting to hear his perspective, and obviously, a lot of different guys, Colby Parkinson was down in Southern California when I was down there, which is cool. Plays for the Rams now. Yeah, he's been balling recently, so great to see that.”

Finally, Roush talked about Stanford as a university, and what it means to play for the Cardinal. “Just the brotherhood, and the competition on a daily basis. I'm back with the guys I was running with in the pool, and it's great to see them again and just hang out. I miss them a lot, and those are my brothers for life.”

Roush now prepares for one of the toughest stretches of a college star's life: The month leading up to the NFL Draft. With about a month before his lifelong dream likely comes true, Roush is on the verge of knowing what the next step in his football career will be, and where it will take him.

He is currently projected as a third or fourth round pick, likely to be an end-of-day two or early day three guy as is expected to develop into an average NFL starter at his position.

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