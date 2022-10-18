Skip to main content

Sports Illustrated Week 8 Pac-12 Football Power Rankings

There is an unanimous agreement as to who was No. 1 for the first time in weeks
Pac-12 play continues to deliver as some of the best football across the country.

We saw No. 20 Utah and No. 7 USC square off in what would have easily been the best game in the country had it not been for the craziness that took place in Knoxville. The Utes were able to stay in the race for the Pac-12 coming back after being down by double digits. The game's officiating has also generated a ton of discussion as many people were not in agreement with some of the calls that took place. 

We also saw Washington bounce back, Colorado net their first win of the season, and Stanford end their four game losing streak in their win over Notre Dame. This next week can very well determine the fate of the conference's playoff chances as No. 9 UCLA and No. 10 Oregon face off in what is being tabbed the game of the week. 

Going into Week 8, The conference has four ranked teams with No. 9 UCLA, No. 10 Oregon, No. 12 USC, and No. 15 Utah. 

Let's take a look at where every Pac-12 team ranks in the latest version of Sports Illustrated's Power Rankings.

12. Colorado

Quarterback J.T. Shrout #5 of the Colorado Buffaloes warms up before a game against the TCU Horned Frogs at Folsom Field on September 2, 2022 in Boulder, Colorado.

They finally secured a win, but it was not enough to get them out of the bottom spot for the first time all year. 

11. Arizona State

Sep 1, 2022; Tempe, Arizona, USA; Arizona State Sun Devil quarterback Emory Jones lines up to hike the ball against the Northern Arizona Lumberjacks at Sun Devil Stadium

The Sun Devils didn't play, but teams above them were able to impress enough to keep ASU down near the bottom. 

10. Stanford

South Bend, Indiana, USA; Stanford Cardinal safety Patrick Fields (24) and safety Jonathan McGill (2) celebrate after a defensive stop in the first quarter against the Notre Dame Fighting Irish at Notre Dame Stadium.

The Cardinal moved up one spot after their huge win over Notre Dame, and they get a chance to move up again this week as they take on Arizona State. They looked like a completely different team on Saturday, it will be interesting to see if they can continue their strong play. 

9. Cal

Berkeley, California, USA; California Golden Bears quarterback Jack Plummer (13) passes against the UNLV Rebels during the first quarter at FTX Field at California Memorial Stadium.

Cal was on the wrong end of Colorado's first win of the season, as they played poorly and had to watch the student section of a winless team storm the field. 

8. Arizona

Arizona Wildcats quarterback Jayden de Laura (7) gestures at the line of scrimmage during the second half against the San Diego State Aztecs at Snapdragon Stadium.

Arizona fell victim to Washington's dynamic offense as they just weren't able to keep up with the Huskies, who threw for 516 yards. 

7. Washington State

Washington State Cougars quarterback Cameron Ward (1) scrambles with the football under pressure from Wisconsin Badgers linebacker Nick Herbig (19) during the fourth quarter at Camp Randall Stadium.

Another disappointing week for a Washington State team who I personally thought had a chance at being ranked with a win. Their lack of run game and run defense hurt them a lot. 

6. Oregon State

Oregon State Beavers wide receiver Tre'Shaun Harrison (0) looks on during the Oregon State Spring Football game at Reser Stadium.

The Beavers moved up one spot from last week, and have a chance to secure a third straight win this week when they take on Colorado. 

5. Washington

Washington Huskies defensive lineman Tuli Letuligasenoa (91) tackles Michigan State Spartans quarterback Payton Thorne (10) for no gain during the second quarter at Alaska Airlines Field at Husky Stadium.

The Huskies were able to bounce back this past weekend after losing two straight games. They got back to looking like the team that was ranked a few weeks ago. 

4. Oregon

Oregon, USA; Oregon Ducks quarterback Bo Nix (10) throws a pass during the first half against Stanford Cardinal defensive end David Bailey (23) at Autzen Stadium.

This is a huge week for Oregon who will have a chance to jump up to that No. 1 spot in next week's power rankings with a win over UCLA. The Ducks have been one of the hottest teams in the country over the past couple weeks, and having a home game for this matchup could be huge. 

3. USC

Sep 10, 2022; Stanford, California, USA; USC Trojans quarterback Caleb Williams (13) throws the ball on the run during the third quarter against the Stanford Cardinal at Stanford Stadium.

The second straight week that the Trojans have fallen in the rankings, as they blew a double digit lead and were unable to hold off Utah. 

2. Utah

Utah Utes cornerback Clark Phillips III (8) runs back an interception for a touchdown in the fourth quarter against the Washington State Cougars at Rice-Eccles Stadium

The Utes jumped two spots from last week's rankings, and their win over USC helped keep them in the race for the Pac-12. 

1. UCLA

UCLA Bruins running back Zach Charbonnet (24) runs the ball in the second half against the Colorado Buffaloes at Rose Bowl.

A second straight week at the top spot for the Bruins. If they beat Oregon it would be the third straight week that they have beaten a top-15 ranked team. It would also help solidify their spot in the Pac-12 Championship. 

