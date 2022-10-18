Sports Illustrated Week 8 Pac-12 Football Power Rankings

Pac-12 play continues to deliver as some of the best football across the country.

We saw No. 20 Utah and No. 7 USC square off in what would have easily been the best game in the country had it not been for the craziness that took place in Knoxville. The Utes were able to stay in the race for the Pac-12 coming back after being down by double digits. The game's officiating has also generated a ton of discussion as many people were not in agreement with some of the calls that took place.

We also saw Washington bounce back, Colorado net their first win of the season, and Stanford end their four game losing streak in their win over Notre Dame. This next week can very well determine the fate of the conference's playoff chances as No. 9 UCLA and No. 10 Oregon face off in what is being tabbed the game of the week.

Going into Week 8, The conference has four ranked teams with No. 9 UCLA, No. 10 Oregon, No. 12 USC, and No. 15 Utah.

Let's take a look at where every Pac-12 team ranks in the latest version of Sports Illustrated's Power Rankings.