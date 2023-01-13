Skip to main content

Stanford comes in at dead last in 247Sports' early Pac-12 power rankings

There is not a lot of faith in the Cardinal ahead of Troy Taylor's first year
With college football coming to an end after what was a very uninspiring championship game, outlets around the country are beginning to pump out their "too-early" content.

Things such as Heisman candidates, championship contenders, and of course conference outlooks have all been created and unsurprisingly to those who follow Stanford, not many of them have a positive spin for the Cardinal. 

247Sports' Raymond Lucas Jr. released his way-too-early Pac-12 rankings and Stanford came in at No. 12, while other programs with new coaches such as Colorado, Cal, and Arizona State ranked ahead of them. Lucas did say that his low ranking of Stanford is not attributed to Taylor, but more so the situation he has inherited saying:

Stanford being No. 12 has nothing to do with Troy Taylor, who we expect will produce plenty of wins during his tenure. It’s the fact that Stanford has plenty of holes to fill and since the program isn’t keen on the transfer portal, the Cardinal could struggle in 2023. There hasn’t been a single newcomer that’s made his way to Stanford with collegiate experience, meaning a team that went 3-9 and lost its starting quarterback must grow from within– that could take time.

Outside of the fact that Stanford did in fact land a transfer with experience in FIU transfer Gaethan Bernadel, who this past season he had a breakout year, recording 103 total tackles, eight tackles for a loss, and also adding 1.5 sacks, the rest of the roster is severely inexperienced and has a jarring amount of holes to fill.

Taylor isn't one to shy away from a challenge though, and could very well prove these rankings wrong if everyone buys into what he is selling. 

 

