Stanford commit Walker Lyons makes class of 2023 SI99 Prospect Rankings

Stanford's highest rated recruit graces the SI99 Prospect Rankings

On Tuesday, SI All-American released its preseason SI99, a ranking of the top high school football seniors from across the nation in the class of 2023.

Their rankings are quite different than other outlets such as 247Sports, On3, and Rivals as they factor in different things when it comes to determining where a player ranks. Here is what they are looking for as explained by John Garcia Jr.:

 SI ranks recruits based on their collegiate potential exclusively. Focal points include premium position prospects (quarterback, offensive tackle, pass rusher, defensive back), high-floor evaluations and overall body of work with an emphasis most critically on varsity game video.

Stanford had just one commit from their 2023 class make it in four-star tight end Walker Lyons. The Folsom, California native, Lyons, is LDS and will graduate mid-year before serving his mission, with plans to join Stanford in time for the fall of 2024.

The Cardinal are getting a good one in Lyons whose game was broken down by 247Sports' Chris Singletary:

With the evolution of the tight end position in college as well as in pro football, Lyons has a lot of the traits and skills that will allow for him to be a weapon for the offense on both levels. His football intelligence stands out with his route running, ability to get open and understanding what the defense is trying to take away in their coverages. Good overall player that gives his team 2-way snaps as a defensive end. Ultimately he should have a productive college career as a starter and all-conference player. A future in the NFL is something that I see pro him. 

 

