Stanford DB Collin Wright Ready for Dominance Against San Jose State
Stanford football has some key players this season. Offensively, they have Micah Ford, Simione Pale, and Bryce Farrell, who have all had stellar starts to the season. Defensively, they have Clay Patterson, Tevarua Tafiti, and Matt Rose. But Stanford's true identity this season has come from their defense, and their best defensive player may just be their corner, Collin Wright.
Wright has battled injuries early on this season, but when on the field, he has looked nothing but special. He has gotten 16 tackles through three games played this season (injured vs Hawaii), including eight against BYU alone.
In the home opener against Boston College, Wright picked off BC quarterback Dylan Lonergan in what turned into a pick six, returning momentum to Stanford that they rode all game. He has been a part of the PFF Team of the Week already this season, and is looking for more.
However, a slow defensive performance at Virginia has stunted the Cardinal defensively, and now they have pressure against San Jose State on Saturday.
“It's all trust in our brotherhood. I think, for us, obviously, to play great defense, everybody has to trust the man next to him. Everybody has to be doing their job, and for us, that started way back in the off season after [San Jose State] was our last game last year. So we've been building that each and every day and just excited to keep going.”
The Spartans won 34-31 back in 2024, but the Cardinal want their revenge this weekend.
Wright spoke on coming back strong from injuries, and making the huge play against Boston College. “It was awesome. Just like I said, just being able to make those plays for my team, obviously, I'm sure if you look at percentages, I'm sure when teams get turnovers and scoring on defense is a high percentage, they're going to win the game.
"So, for me to be able to do that for the team and obviously have so much help doing that from the coaches to the scout team, giving us that same look and to be able to capitalize. So I definitely enjoyed it, enjoyed that moment with a lot of family and friends as well.”
Finally, Wright made a statement to Stanford fans.
“We appreciate all the support. We definitely don't take it for granted, and we know that obviously there have been some hard times, but we are making strides heading in the right direction and look forward to a lot of plays being made.”
Stanford hosts San Jose State on Saturday for a thrilling matchup, and one of the most impactful players of the game could definitely be Collin Wright.