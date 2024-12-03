Stanford football announces award winners for 2024 season
The season may be over for the Stanford Cardinal, but that does not mean that recognition was not deserved for some of the tremendous student-athletes that are a part of the team. The Cardinal recently held their annual end of season awards banquet and took some time to celebrate a hard fought season and honor the hard work also done off the field by the players.
This year, the Cardinal had multiple players earn awards, with some players earning more than one for what they were able to do this season. Let’s take a look at which players won what award and what each award represents.
Al Masters Award - Tristan Sinclair, LB
This award is given to the player that displays the highest level of leadership and respect for their teammates. A six year veteran, Sinclair was the bonafide leader for the team all year long and shined in that role. Named after Al Masters, the athletics director on The Farm for nearly 50 years, the award is one of the highest honors that a Cardinal football player can receive.
Sinclair, who embodies what it means to be a true leader, has now won the award in consecutive seasons and was voted a game captain three times this year. He also earned a bunch of watch list consideration, including the Allstate Wuerffel Trophy and Jason Witten Collegiate Man of the Year Watch Lists.
Irving S. Zeimer Award - Ashton Daniels, QB
Given to the MVP of the offense, Daniels had a career year, setting the school's new single season record for rushing yards by a QB with 578. His ability to use his legs effectively helped him earn the reputation as one of the best dual threat quarterbacks in the ACC. For the year, he completed 62.7% of his passes with nine touchdowns, and added three rushing scores as well.
Over the last five games, he completed 66.7% of his passes and had eight total touchdowns. His most memorable game of the season is arguably the game he had against NC State. Although it was a loss, he tied the record set by Don Bruce in 1969 for most rushing yards in a game by a QB with 129.
Jack Huston Award - Tristan Sinclair, LB
Sinclair earns his second award with this honor, this time being honored as the team’s defensive MVP. Finishing his final season as a Cardinal third on the team in tackles with 77, which is a new career best, he also recorded 6.5 tackles for loss and a fumble recovery, proving once again why he is so valuable.
He did all that while still missing a game due to an injury. Recording two sacks as well, he surpassed a new career high in that category and had a sack in the game against Cal, the second Big Game in a row that he sacked the quarterback. Finishing with double-digits in tackles in two games this year, he finished 15th in the ACC in total tackles.
Jim Reynolds Award - Emmet Kenney, K
No shock with this one, but Kenney’s exceptional first season, and most likely his only, as Stanford’s starting kicker earned him the team’s Special Teams MVP. Excelling all year long, including kicking the game winner against both Syracuse and Louisville, Kenney finished 14-for-17 on field goal attempts with two of the three wins that Stanford has picked up being a direct result from Kenney coming up clutch.
Against Louisville, his winning kick was also his career long (52 yards) and was the first walk-off kick in Stanford Stadium since 2015.
Tommy Vardell Award- Elic Ayomanor, WR
Not only is Ayomanor a star receiver, but he is also a star in the classroom, earning him this year’s Vardell Award, given to an academic junior or senior who embodies excellence both as a student and an athlete. On the field in 2024, Ayomanor was Stanford’s leading receiver, finishing with six touchdown catches and 831 yards (63 receptions), which was sixth in the ACC.
Only having played two years so far, he is already 17th in Stanford history in receiving yards (1,844). In the classroom, he is a computer science major and holds a 3.96 career GPA.
Gundelach Award - Collin Wright, CB
Wright, who was a star for the defensive backfield all year long, earned the award for the most outstanding junior player after he finished the 2024 season with 45 total tackles, three interceptions and five passes defended, which resulted in him having a career year.
Recording his first interception in week two vs. Cal Poly, he then proceeded to have another one against Clemson when he intercepted one of the nation’s best passers in Cade Klubnik. According to PFF, he was the team’s highest rated player in the secondary.
Deswarte-Eller Award - Elic Ayomanor, WR
Having had three 100 yard performances this season as well as three straight games with a touchdown catch, he became the first Cardinal to do that since Brycen Tremayne. Being honored with the award for the most outstanding sophomore proved only fitting.
Outstanding Freshman Award - Emmett Mosley V
After missing the first few games of the season due to an injury, Mosley quickly became a top pass catching option for Stanford, even putting up some of the best numbers in the ACC. Posting the most receiving yards by a true freshman since Richard Sherman back in 2006, Mosley caught 48 passes for 525 yards and six touchdowns with his best game coming against Louisville, where his 13 catches for 168 yards, and three touchdowns helped the Cardinal pull off the upset.
Billy Anderson Commitment to Community Outreach Award (offense) -Mudia Reuben
Given to the offensive player who demonstrates a special commitment to community outreach, Reuben gave to the community in a big way, even starting a clean water project in his parents’ home village in Nigeria to ensure safe and clean drinking water through the allocation of funds to build water boreholes in both residential and school areas.
He also helped organize a soccer event in Kansas City to serve underprivileged kids and promote the opportunities that sports can bring to people and a community. Another thing that he did was contribute to a sports equity lab focusing on re-imaging the global consensus on safeguarding and interpersonal violence in sports to create the conditions for women and girls to thrive. A community ambassador, Reuben earned a big time award for his humanitarian efforts.
Chris Draft Commitment to Community Outreach Award (Defense/Special Teams) – Zach Buckey, DL
During the presidential election, Buckey was crucial in what Stanford called “Democracy Day” as he strongly encouraged his teammates and those around campus to vote. One of his most influential contributions was helping to coordinate a panel where Stanford Olympians discussed the values of and importance of civic engagement. Overall, he was vital in helping get hundreds at Stanford, students and staff, registered to vote. He is also the VP of the Student-Athlete Advisory Committee.
Frank Rehm Awards - Zack Buckey, DL and Ashton Daniels, QB
This award is interesting as it is given to the players who had the best Big Game. Despite the loss to Cal, their fourth consecutive to the Golden Bears, Daniels orchestrated scoring drives early on in the game that ultimately helped the Cardinal take a 14-0 lead in the first half. He finished the game with 139 passing yards and a team-high 63 rushing yards.
Buckey became the first Cardinal with three sacks in a game this season after he got to Cal quarterback Fernando Mendoza twice in the first half and once in the second half. His three sacks were part of six by the defense and the most he has had in a game during his Stanford career.