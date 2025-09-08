Stanford Football: Elijah Brown Should Start Against Boston College
Stanford football has not gotten off to the best start, losing two games that appeared fairly winnable had they received decent quarterback play.
In Week 1, the Cardinal went on the road at Hawaii and struggled after a solid early start that included a 10-0 lead. The quarterback play was poor, and the amazing rushing performance from the backs couldn’t save the day.
In Week 2, nothing went Stanford's way. The QB play was as bad if not worse, and the run game wasn’t there to help them. The defense got the Cardinal out of some sticky situations, but the 27-3 loss was ultimately inevitable.
Two weeks in, the storyline is simple: Stanford needs a new quarterback.
It's time for Elijah Brown
In the offseason, redshirt freshman Elijah Brown was the projected starter, but sixth year senior, Oregon State transfer Ben Gulbranson got the nod. After a few bad drives against Hawaii, fans expected Brown’s name to be called, but it wasn’t.
After that terrible first game, many were hoping Brown would be named the starter in game two, but that didn't happen. After a bad half, many thought he would be the guy to lead Stanford to a comeback, or at least get the Cardinal to show some signs of life on offense. He wasn't given the chance.
Two weeks in, and two bad Gulbranson performances later, Brown has still yet to touch the field this season.
So why hasn’t Brown’s name been called? Some have mentioned the potential poor performances during training camp that led to his name being second on the depth chart to begin the year. Others have brought up last season, and how he struggled at times when he played.
With that being said, the fans at Stanford are clamoring for a change at the QB position. The only way he'll get better is with experience.
Coming out of Mater Dei high school, the best high school football program in the nation, Brown was a four-star recruit after starting all four years of high school. He led the Monarchs to multiple national championships, and was easily considered one of the best QB’s in the nation. When he committed to Stanford, he was expected to play almost right away.
Last season, he sat behind Ashton Daniels, but appeared in three games: Cal Poly, SMU, and Wake Forest. When he played, he recorded a solid completion percentage of 58.3%, 274 yards, two touchdowns, and three interceptions. The numbers were fine, but the potential was clearly there in watching him play.
Going into this season, Brown was expected to take over for the program in a rebuilding year, and prepare to be the face of Stanford football as they get back to dominance. However, they rolled with Gulbranson to begin the year, someone with experience and in his final year of eligibility.
It's time for Elijah Brown to be under center. His potential is there, and any mistakes will be forgiven in a rebuilding year. It’s time to let the new face of the program get his opportunity, and show his talents against Boston College, and for the rest of the season.