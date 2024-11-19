Stanford football kicker Emmet Kenney developing into strong NFL draft prospect
For years, whenever the Stanford Cardinal got within distance, they could take a breath knowing that they would get three points out of kicker Joshua Karty, as the former star earned the reputation as someone who rarely missed. But after Karty left and went to the NFL following the 2023 season, questions began to arise as to how new kicker Emmet Kenney would fare.
After all, Kenney had never kicked a field goal in a game and had only attempted three extra points in his college career before this year and was lacking experience in those high pressure situations. However, Kenney has not only shattered expectations and evolved into arguably the Cardinal’s most valuable player in 2024, but he has also developed into a legitimate NFL draft prospect with what he has shown.
Through 10 games this season, Kenney has gone 13-for-15 (86.7%) on field goals, having yet to miss an extra point, while having scored a total of 64 points for Stanford this year. His longest kick was 52 yards, which he achieved in the Cardinal’s upset win over Louisville, when he converted on the game-winning field goal to help them walk away with the 38-35 win.
His walk off kick against Louisville was not the first time that Kenney has done that this year either, as in week four, he did the same thing against Syracuse when he made a 39 yarder as time expired to send Stanford home with its first-ever ACC win.
A senior, Kenney’s eligibility runs out after this year which raises the question of what his future in football will be. But what Kenney has done this season has shown that he is more than capable of being successful at the next level. Even though he only has been a starter for one year, having been the key reason as to why Stanford has been able to pick up a couple of massive wins this season shows that he has that clutch gene, which in the NFL, is exactly what a kicker needs to have.
When comparing Kenney’s stats this season to those of Karty in his final season as a starter, Karty finished the 2023 campaign having gone 23-for-27 on field goals (85.2%) while going 21-for-21 on extra points. For his career, he finished with a career 85% on field goals and 98% on extra points. Currently, Kenney is 86.7% on his field goals for his career and 96% on extra points, having made 27 out of 28 career attempts, albeit having a much smaller sample size. Karty’s college career led to him being drafted in the sixth round of the draft.
Size wise, one can make the argument that Kenney is bigger than the average NFL kicker. Most kickers in the NFL are not much taller than six feet, with some being shorter than that, while generally being the lighter players on a team. Kenney however, is listed at 6’2”, 215 pounds which is bigger than the average kicker. In today’s NFL, especially with the new kickoff rules which allow for more opportunities for kickers to make a tackle, size becomes more of a factor.
There are still two games remaining on Stanford’s schedule for Kenney to keep proving himself but kicker being a position that sees constant turnover, there is no reason to think why a team wouldn’t give Kenney an opportunity, potentially finding their next superstar.