2026 NFL Draft Odds: Fernando Mendoza Favored to Be No. 1 Overall Pick
At this point in the NFL season, if you're a fan of a team that's already eliminated from playoff contention, you're probably already looking ahead to the NFL Draft and trying to figure out who you want your team to draft.
There's also a race to the bottom in the final three weeks of the season as fans of the basement dwellers are hoping their team will "earn" the rights to the No. 1 overall pick. The Las Vegas Raiders, Tennessee Titans, and New York Giants each have just two wins entering Week 16, which means there's a good chance one of those teams will get the top pick. If all three teams lose out, the Giants will be officially on the clock when the final whistle of the regular season is blown.
With that in mind, FanDuel has already released the betting odds for which player will be drafted first overall, and the Heisman Trophy winner, Fernando Mendoza, is the betting favorite. Let's take a look.
NFL Draft No. 1 Pick Odds
- Fernando Mendoza -180
- Dante Moore +250
- Rueben Bain Jr. +650
- Ty Simpson +1700
- Avrell Reese +2500
- Keldric Faulk +2700
- Cashius Howell +5000
- Jordyn Tyson +7500
- Carnell Tate +10000
- Caleb Downs +10000
- Spencer Fano +10000
- Francis Mauigoa +10000
- Kadyn Proctor +10000
- T.J. Parker +10000
- Makai Lemon +10000
- David Bailey +10000
- LT Overton +10000
- Peter Woods +10000
- Jermod McCoy +10000
- Mansoor Delanie +10000
Who Will be the No. 1 Pick in the 2026 NFL Draft?
It makes sense why the Indiana quarterback is the betting favorite to be the top pick, but will the team with the first overall pick need that position? The Giants and Titans are two of the three teams that have a chance to have the top pick, and they may both have their quarterbacks of the future in Jaxson Dart and Cam Ward.
That could open up things for players further down the odds list, like Rueben Bain Jr., the edge-rusher from Miami, and Arvell Reese, the linebacker from Ohio State.
If the Raiders have the top pick, you can rest assured they'll select a quarterback and possibly Mendoza, but from a betting perspective, the top two defensive players present much better value to be the No. 1 overall pick.
Prediction: Rueben Bain Jr. +650 via FanDuel
