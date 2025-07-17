Stanford Football Players Appear NFL Bound
Another college football season is on the horizon, bringing with it hopes and expectations. Coming off of its fourth straight 3-9 season, the Stanford Cardinal are ready to prove that a new era will put them back into the competitive scene.
Facing a tough slate of games this fall, the Cardinal will be tested a lot in 2025. But for the players on the team, this season is a great opportunity for them to put on full display exactly what they are made of. They'll also be coached by someone who knows what teams in the NFL are looking for in former Indianapolis Colts head coach, Frank Reich.
The Cardinal are entering this season with a much different roster from last season, losing a lot of players to both the portal and graduation. But even with all the new faces set to take the field, a handful of core players will return with a lot to prove in 2025--some of whom will be eager to impress NFL scouts.
Here are three Stanford players who are the most likely to be NFL bound after the 2025 campaign.
Collin Wright's time to shine
Over the past two seasons, Wright has evolved into one of the Cardinal's most important players and after a breakout sophomore season in 2023, cemented himself as one of the leaders of the defense. But with linebackers Tristan Sinclair and Gaethan Bernadel gone, Wright is expected to take on an even bigger leadership role.
But there is no denying that he has exceptional talent as well. Finishing 2024 with 45 total tackles, five passes defended and three interceptions, Wright's ballhawking skills greatly improved.
Playing in a very pass-heavy conference, Wright will look to put together a similar type of season this time around as well. Already a borderline draft prospect, a strong 2025 campaign could help his stock rise even further.
Emmet Kenney ready to build upon 2024
After kicker Joshua Karty left for the NFL following the 2023 season, there were a lot of questions about Emmet Kenney heading into the 2024 season. Only attempting three extra points and zero field goals up to that point, nobody knew what to expect out of him.
But Kenney quickly silenced any doubters with a spectacular fall. Making game winning field goals in games against Syracuse and Louisville, Kenney was a big reason why the Cardinal went 3-9 instead of 1-11 and showed just how clutch he is when called upon.
Finishing the season making 82.4% of his field goals and 100% of his extra points, Kenney was automatic for most of the season. He started to turn heads last season, and is entering 2025 as an established presence with ice in his veins. Another strong campaign could catch the eyes of scouts even more and put him on the map for kicker needy NFL teams.
Sam Roush could be a focal point of the Stanford offense
2025 is a big year for Stanford tight end Sam Roush. Already considered a breakout candidate for the Cardinal, Roush could look to seize that opportunity and help his NFL aspirations. The Cardinal wide receiver room experienced a major overhaul this offseason, leaving a lot of uncertainty as to who the No. 1 pass catching option will be.
Roush, who finished with 40 catches for 334 yards and two touchdowns last season, showed flashes of his potential as an elite receiving tight end. And with the Cardinal in dire need to figure out who their main pass catching option will be, it is very possible that they will rely heavily on Roush.
With so many receivers leaving during the offseason, Roush will be a familiar face in the passing game, which could serve to propel him in 2025. Standing at 6-foot-5 and weighing 242 pounds, Roush has the size to be successful at the next level and if he has a big year, NFL teams could come calling.