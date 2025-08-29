Stanford Football Reveals Home Game Promotion Schedule
Last weekend, the Stanford Cardinal traveled to Honolulu to take on Hawaii in the first matchup of the season. Despite falling short, losing 23-20, the Cardinal showed promise in a lot of ways, re-igniting the belief that good things could be on the way for the program.
As the team finishes up its bye week and begins to prepare for a road game against BYU, the program has revealed its promotional events for all six home games this year.
Stanford promotional schedule
After playing BYU in Week Two, the Cardinal return to The Farm for their first home game of the season when Boston College comes to town. For that game, a 7:30 p.m. (PT) kickoff, an end of summer celebration will be the night's theme. A Fan Fest event will take place prior to the game, where fair style food will be available and unique contests will be held all throughout the game.
After a road game against Virginia the following week, the Cardinal come back home on Sept. 27 for the Bill Walsh Legacy Game against San Jose State. For that game, the promotion will be Cardinal Kids Day, where fans can get up to four free tickets for kids if they buy one adult ticket, allowing kids to enter the game free of charge.
There will also be another Fan Fest event prior to the game, with kids activities being the main theme.
On Oct.18, for a home game against Florida State at 7:30 p.m. (PT), Reunion Homecoming is the theme. For that game, all Cardinal alumni are welcome and will be honored throughout the night's contest.
On Saturday, Nov. 1 against Pittsburgh, the Cardinal will hold a Taste of the Bay promo night-- presented by Coca Cola. A pregame tailgate will take place, where Bay Area foods and beverages will be offered, as well as a cook-off competition.
November is a month that features tough games for Stanford, but it is the last two weeks that could really be interesting. Hosting Cal for the 128th Big Game on Nov. 22 and Notre Dame to cap off the season on Nov. 28, fans will have the chance to enjoy some really fun moments to end the year.
While Big Game will not have any specific events or giveaways, the atmosphere for the Bay Area's biggest football game is always electric--with students, alumni, fans and everyone in between gathering to cheer on Stanford.
For the Notre Dame game, the promotion is Fan Appreciation. To end the season, fans will get a one-of-a-kind premium giveaway item that will be announced closer to the game. Last season's Fan Appreciation night against Louisville featured several giveaways, including a Stanford Football Beanie Hat and a pregame Happy Hour.
Fan Appreciation also has giveaways that fans can win if they fill out an entry form, with last season's entry giveaways being an Andrew Luck signed ball, pregame field passes, pregame fan tunnel experience, sky deck passes and more.