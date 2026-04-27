CJ Williams Became Stanford's Best NFL Draft Story of 2026

Entering the 2026 NFL Draft, the Stanford Cardinal had two players who were connected most to being drafted in tight end Sam Roush and defensive back Collin Wright.

Roush, drafted in the third round by the Chicago Bears, was easily the most talked about player coming out of Stanford this year, and after a strong combine, became a highly touted draft prospect.

But in the midst of all the chatter about Roush, the Cardinal had another player drafted that seemed to be an afterthought heading into draft day in wide receiver CJ Williams.

Williams lands with Jaguars

Nov 22, 2025; Stanford, California, USA; Stanford Cardinal wide receiver CJ Williams (3) celebrates after catching a touchdown pass during the fourth quarter against the California Golden Bears at Stanford Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Sergio Estrada-Imagn Images | Sergio Estrada-Imagn Images

Drafted by the Jacksonville Jaguars in the sixth round, 203rd overall, Williams' selection came out of left field. Entering the draft expected to be a potential undrafted free agent, the growth Williams showed in his lone season at Stanford turned heads and ultimately led to him being drafted.

After spending his first season in college at USC before playing two seasons at Wisconsin, Williams was unable to evolve into a star at either school, and came to the Farm without any expectations.

But after breaking out with 59 catches for 749 yards and six touchdowns, and ending the year as the Cardinal's bona fide No. 1 receiver and earning All-ACC Honorable Mention, Williams showed that he has a high ceiling heading to Jacksonville. The Jaguars are a team with a lot of questions at receiver, and will be adding a guy who is big, strong, fast and physical, and is not afraid to make a play.

Williams will have to fight for playing time as a rookie, but given how the Jaguars' receiving room only has three surefire contributors in Jakobi Meyers, Brian Thomas Jr. and Parker Washington, a strong minicamp and training camp could force the Jaguars to give Williams some substantial reps.

Two-way star Travis Hunter, who the Jaguars selected at No. 2 overall in 2025, will still see some receiver reps but is expected to play mostly cornerback from here on out.

With Roush and Williams getting drafted, and Wright signing with the Houston Texans as an UDFA, the Cardinal program is proving that despite experiencing struggles in recent seasons, they still know how to develop talent—which could be a very attractive trait for incoming recruits.

Having a long history of producing NFL stars, most recently Andrew Luck, Zach Ertz and Christian McCaffrey, among others, Williams being a late-round pick brings limited expectations. But if he can prove his worth and show that he belongs in the league, it will say a lot about the direction that Stanford's program is going.