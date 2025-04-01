Stanford Football to Begin Spring Practice This Week
It has been a wild last couple of weeks for Stanford football, but after nearly five months off, the Cardinal will take the field for the first time since November, with spring practice set to begin on Tuesday. While the roster is nowhere near set, this will be the first opportunity to see the talent that will be flooded throughout the roster in 2025.
One of the last ACC programs to open camp, the Cardinal's spring practice will span from April 1st through April 26--the day of the annual spring game. Arguably the most crucial and important part of the offseason training, the spring game will give new and returning Cardinal players a chance to face live, in-game scenarios and show what they've got.
The full spring practice schedule is yet to be released, but it is presumed that the team will only conduct two to three practice sessions per week--something that is normal for the spring.
With most, if not all of the practices closed to the public, the spring game is expected to be the main event that is circled on the calendar for this month.
This year has been a little different in terms of the anticipation of spring ball. In most cases, a schedule would have been released or more information would be given out regarding when practices would take place and how many days per week they will train.
However, with recent events surrounding Stanford's coaching situation, focus has been somewhat shifted away from the hype of spring practice starting.
2025 will be a big year for the Cardinal. While the hiring on an interim coach in Frank Reich may prolong the rebuild, with Stanford needing to find a permanent replacement after this season, bringing in a coach with a strong track record proves that Stanford is serious about winning and returning to national prominence.
Once a perennial top-25 program, the last four seasons have seen the Cardinal finish 3-9, with the urgency to win intensified this season.
While the Cardinal have lost a handful of players both to the portal and graduation/the NFL Draft, plenty of talent from last season's team is expected to return.
Notable returners include quarterback Elijah Brown, defensive back Collin Wright, wide receiver Emmett Mosley V and kicker Emmet Kenney, among others.
The quest for greatness in 2025 begins this week, with Stanford locked in and focused on going back to being one of the nation's most prominent football programs.