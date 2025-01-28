Stanford Football Unveils Full 2025 Schedule
It is officially here. Now that the national championship is over, the focus for all college football programs shifts fully to preparing for the 2025 season, where each team will be hungry to join the nation's best.
For Stanford another 3-9 season means that the '25 campaign becomes as important as ever, with the Cardinal ready to finally evolve into an ACC threat.
Last week, the conference began to unveil the schedule of games that each of its teams would play, with Stanford's week zero and week two matchups being announced. But now, the rest of the schedule is set, with all matchups getting a set date in which they will take place.
Starting with a week zero game on the road against Hawaii and a week two game on the road against BYU, the Cardinal will start with two non-conference tilts before beginning ACC play with a home game against Boston College on Sept. 13. After that, the team will hit the road once more to take on Virginia on Sept. 20.
ACC play is then broken up with the program's second consecutive season with a game against San Jose State (Bill Walsh Legacy Game), which will take place at Stanford Stadium on Sept. 27. The Cardinal will then go on their second bye week of the season during the week of Oct. 4 before taking the field once again on Oct. 11, when they hit the road to face SMU and resume ACC play.
On Oct. 18, the Cardinal will host Florida State in the Reunion Homecoming game, the first time that Stanford and Florida State will face off as members of the same conference. Then, on Oct. 25 leading up to Halloween, a big road trip to Miami, to take on Carson Beck and the Hurricanes will be in a store, and could most likely end up being one of Stanford's biggest tests of the entire season.
The final month of the season begins with a Nov. 1 home game against Pittsburgh followed by a marquee road trip to Chapel Hill on Nov. 8, where Stanford head coach Troy Taylor will square off against North Carolina head coach and NFL legend, Bill Belichick.
That game will lead into a bye week where Stanford will get extra time to prepare for Cal, as the Cardinal will host the 128th edition of the Big Game at Stanford Stadium on Nov. 22.
The last game of the season is a big one. Notre Dame, the national runners-up from the 2024 season after falling to Ohio State in the National Championship Game, will come to The Farm for a Nov. 29 showdown, with the hope that the Cardinal will still be playing for a bowl game by the time that matchup rolls around.
None of the games have yet to receive an official kickoff time and TV listing, with those two things usually determined closer to game time. However, with the Cardinal now knowing what is in store for them this season, they will be ready to go by the time the first game rolls around.