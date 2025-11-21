All Cardinal

Stanford Gets Good Injury News Ahead of Big Game with Cal Golden Bears

Will these healthy players be enough to get Stanford a win against their biggest rival?

Jason Burke

Nov 23, 2024; Berkeley, California, USA; Stanford Cardinal offensive lineman Simione Pale (55) during the first quarter against the California Golden Bears at California Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images
Nov 23, 2024; Berkeley, California, USA; Stanford Cardinal offensive lineman Simione Pale (55) during the first quarter against the California Golden Bears at California Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images
Stanford football has been decimated by injuries in recent weeks. Yet, with the biggest game of the season ahead this weekend, they could be getting a little bit of help on the offensive side of the ball.

According to the initial injury report, the Cardinal could be getting two players on the offensive line healthy in junior Simione Pale and sophomore Kahlil House. House has played in all ten games thus far, but finds himself listed as probable heading into Saturday. That bye week has likely helped him out.

Pale hasn't played since the second game of the season against BYU, and his lack of availability has been felt. Quarterback Elijah Brown has played parts of four games, including starting in the last game against North Carolina, and in his limited time on the field, he has already been sacked 12 times this season. Gulbranson has been sacked an additional 26 times.

Any boost that the Cardinal get from Pale and House on the O-line could make a huge difference in the Big Game.

Injury Report for Stanford

Tevarua Tafit
Sep 27, 2025; Stanford, California, USA; Stanford Cardinal linebacker Tevarua Tafiti (11) reacts during the second quarter against the San Jose State Spartans at Stanford Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Stan Szeto-Imagn Images

Out:

WR #4 Jordan Onovughe

RB #6 Tuna Altahir

CB #8 Cam Richardson

WR #19 David Pantelis

CB #34 Javion Randall

DL #50 R.J. Gaskins

OL #53 Nathan Mejia

OL #60 Nick Fattig

OL #76 Jack Leyrer

WR #81 JonAnthony Hall

Questionable:

LB#14 Wilfredo Aybar

Probable:

S #5 Jay Green

CB #6 Collin Wright

LB #11 Tevarua Tafiti

S #29 Darrius Davis

OL #55 Simione Pale

OL #58 Kahlil House

Injury Report for Cal Golden Bears

LJ Johnson Jr.
Sep 6, 2025; Berkeley, California, USA; California Golden Bears running back LJ Johnson Jr. (11) runs into the end zone to score a touchdown against the Texas Southern Tigers during the third quarter at California Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images

Out:

WR #15 Mark Hamper

OLB #18 Serigne Tounkara

DB #23 Isaiah Crosby

RB #24 Jayden Parker

DB #30 Mayze Bryant

OLB #43 Ryan McCulloch

OL #70 Sam Bjerke

OL #78 Lamar Robinson

TE #89 Ben Marshall

DL #98 Nate Burrell

Questionable:

RB #11 LJ Johnson Jr.

DB #20 Cam Sidney

Probable:

ILB #0 Cade Uluave

DL #88 T.J. Bollers

There is good news for Cal here as well, with Cade Uluave listed as probable in this one. The linebacker missed the big upset win in Louisville, but still has the most tackles on the team with 81 (31 solo). He is listed as probable for Saturday's game at Stanford.

This will be a big contest for Stanford, who are looking to surpass three wins for the first time in five seasons. They have finished at 3-9 for the past four years, and a win here would break them out of that rut, while also snapping their losing streak to Cal, which also stands at four games.

On top of all of that, breaking those two streaks would be extremely helpful to the new head coach of the Cardinal (who is expected to be announced soon). Having both of those monkeys off the program's back heading into a new era of Stanford football would be a great step in the right direction heading into the offseason.

Published
Jason Burke
