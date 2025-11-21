Stanford Gets Good Injury News Ahead of Big Game with Cal Golden Bears
Stanford football has been decimated by injuries in recent weeks. Yet, with the biggest game of the season ahead this weekend, they could be getting a little bit of help on the offensive side of the ball.
According to the initial injury report, the Cardinal could be getting two players on the offensive line healthy in junior Simione Pale and sophomore Kahlil House. House has played in all ten games thus far, but finds himself listed as probable heading into Saturday. That bye week has likely helped him out.
Pale hasn't played since the second game of the season against BYU, and his lack of availability has been felt. Quarterback Elijah Brown has played parts of four games, including starting in the last game against North Carolina, and in his limited time on the field, he has already been sacked 12 times this season. Gulbranson has been sacked an additional 26 times.
Any boost that the Cardinal get from Pale and House on the O-line could make a huge difference in the Big Game.
Injury Report for Stanford
Out:
WR #4 Jordan Onovughe
RB #6 Tuna Altahir
CB #8 Cam Richardson
WR #19 David Pantelis
CB #34 Javion Randall
DL #50 R.J. Gaskins
OL #53 Nathan Mejia
OL #60 Nick Fattig
OL #76 Jack Leyrer
WR #81 JonAnthony Hall
Questionable:
LB#14 Wilfredo Aybar
Probable:
S #5 Jay Green
CB #6 Collin Wright
LB #11 Tevarua Tafiti
S #29 Darrius Davis
OL #55 Simione Pale
OL #58 Kahlil House
Injury Report for Cal Golden Bears
Out:
WR #15 Mark Hamper
OLB #18 Serigne Tounkara
DB #23 Isaiah Crosby
RB #24 Jayden Parker
DB #30 Mayze Bryant
OLB #43 Ryan McCulloch
OL #70 Sam Bjerke
OL #78 Lamar Robinson
TE #89 Ben Marshall
DL #98 Nate Burrell
Questionable:
RB #11 LJ Johnson Jr.
DB #20 Cam Sidney
Probable:
ILB #0 Cade Uluave
DL #88 T.J. Bollers
There is good news for Cal here as well, with Cade Uluave listed as probable in this one. The linebacker missed the big upset win in Louisville, but still has the most tackles on the team with 81 (31 solo). He is listed as probable for Saturday's game at Stanford.
This will be a big contest for Stanford, who are looking to surpass three wins for the first time in five seasons. They have finished at 3-9 for the past four years, and a win here would break them out of that rut, while also snapping their losing streak to Cal, which also stands at four games.
On top of all of that, breaking those two streaks would be extremely helpful to the new head coach of the Cardinal (who is expected to be announced soon). Having both of those monkeys off the program's back heading into a new era of Stanford football would be a great step in the right direction heading into the offseason.