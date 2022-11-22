Skip to main content

Stanford included in ESPN's bad beats after late field goal against Cal

Not everyone was happy with David Shaw's decision to kick a field goal
  • Author:
  • Publish date:

We all know there are many sayings about the game not being really over until a certain thing whether it's when a fat lady has sang, the final whistle has sounded, or the clock has officially hit 0:00.

Stanford head coach David Shaw is evidently a big proponent of that mindset, as Stanford has actually scored meaningless touchdowns multiple times throughout the season with the game out of reach. The Cardinal did just that again this past weekend in their heartbreaking loss to Cal in the Big Game. 

With just five seconds remaining in the game and Stanford down by 10 with no timeouts remaining, David Shaw elected to attempt a school record 61-yard field goal. Josh Karty who has been perfect this season of course drilled the field goal, making the final score 27-20. Now in the case of Stanford it does look better in the box score than losing by a double digit margin, but many people who dabble in the gambling arts were not pleased with this decision to kick a field goal. 

Karty's record breaking field goal ended up being the difference between the under not hitting and the over hitting, which is why it was featured on ESPN's bad beats. Here is what ESPN's Jason Fitz had to say about the late field goal:

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Cal became an offensive juggernaut in the fourth quarter with 21 points, including a game-clinching touchdown with less than a minute to play. But did Stanford give up? Heck no! I mean, why NOT line up to attempt the longest field goal in school history and the second-longest field goal in conference history for no reason other than to help all of us that hammered the over (46).

He continued saying:

Joshua Karty hammered the kick and the Karty Party immediately ensued inside the stadium while Cal students celebrated their first win over Stanford in Berkeley since 2008.

Stanford's team may be disappointing this season, but they have at least been good for snagging meaningless points at the end of games. This meaningless field goal just happened to be the difference between winning or losing money for some. 

In This Article (1)

Stanford Cardinal
Stanford Cardinal

South Bend, Indiana, USA; Stanford Cardinal kicker Joshua Karty (43) celebrates after kicking a field goal in the second quarter against the Notre Dame Fighting Irish at Notre Dame Stadium.
Football

Stanford included in ESPN's bad beats after late field goal against Cal

By Kevin Borba
Stanford Cardinal head coach David Shaw (left) after the game after losing to Utah Utes at Stanford Stadium.
Football

WATCH: David Shaw dejectedly talks to the media after Stanford's loss to Cal

By Kevin Borba
Bloomington, Indiana, USA; Michigan Wolverines quarterback J.J. McCarthy (9) throws a pass away from Indiana Hoosiers defensive lineman LeDarrius Cox (91) during the second half at Memorial Stadium. Wolverines won 31 to 10.
Football

Recapping the best college football bets of Week 12

By Kevin Borba
A general overall view of the line of scrimmage as Utah Utes quarterback Cameron Rising (7) prepares to throw the ball on the Pac-12 logo at midfield against the Oregon Ducks in the first half during the 2021 Pac-12 Championship Game at Allegiant Stadium.
Football

The road to the Pac-12 Championship for Oregon, Washington, and Utah

By Kevin Borba
USATSI_19474042
Football

No. 2 Stanford falls to No. 1 South Carolina after timeout blunder in overtime

By Kevin Borba
Stanford Cardinal head coach David Shaw (left) talks to quarterback Tanner McKee (18) during the third quarter against the Washington State Cougars at Stanford Stadium.
Football

Recapping the Big Game Rivalry between Stanford vs Cal

By Marco Martinez
Stanford Cardinal head coach David Shaw talks with quarterback Tanner McKee (18) during a time out in the first half against the UCLA Bruins at the Rose Bowl.
Football

Halftime recap of Stanford's Week 12 game vs Cal Berkley

By Marco Martinez
Keaontay Ingram #28 of the USC Trojans rushes as he is tackled by Mitchell Agude #45 of the UCLA Bruins, losing his helmet, during the first quarter at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum on November 20, 2021 in Los Angeles, California.
Football

College football: Best Week 12 bets

By Kevin Borba