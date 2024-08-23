Stanford Kicker Emmet Kenney Ready to Carry on Legacy Left Behind by Karty
His time has come. For the last three seasons, Emmet Kenney has waited his turn, sitting patiently behind legendary Stanford Cardinal kicker Joshua Karty, eager for his time to shine. Now with Karty gone for the NFL, Stanford senior kicker Emmet Kenney is ready to take full advantage of his opportunity to be the Cardinal’s starting kicker this fall.
Establishing himself as one of the best kickers in the nation before his selection by the Rams in the 2024 NFL Draft, Karty cemented himself as the guy in Palo Alto, leaving the 6-foot-2, 215 pound Kenney with very limited chances as he has only appeared in four games over his first three seasons with only two extra point attempts to show for it. But now, being the lone kicker on the roster during spring practices and getting a majority of the first team reps in training camp, the job appears to be Kenney’s for the taking.
The Fargo, North Dakota native was a star in high school, helping lead Shanley High School to a 2018 state championship while also being a two-time winner of the North Dakota Special Teams Player of the Year Award. Leaving as his high school’s all-time leading scorer, Kenney was known for his power as he holds the record for the longest field goal in the state at 58 yards while also being the all-time leader in touchbacks on kickoffs. He is also a very strong performer in the classroom, making the honor roll every year he was in high school, something that has also translated to college as he made the Pac-12 Academic Honor Roll both in 2022 and 2023.
Kenney may play an often overlooked position, but taking over for a reliable leg like Karty means big shoes to fill, and while it may seem like a daunting task, confidence and talent seeps through Kenney’s DNA. As week one approaches, he will focus up and lock in in order to bring another year of comfort and consistency to the Stanford kicking room.