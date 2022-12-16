Skip to main content

Stanford left tackle Walter Rouse enters the transfer portal

Stanford has now lost five lineman to the transfer portal
Stanford continues to be raided by the transfer portal, as they have lost a total of 17 players and counting. 

The latest addition to the portal may be one of the most painful, as four year starter and left tackle, Walter Rouse, has announce his intentions to hit the portal. 

In total, Rouse played in 40 games after coming to Stanford as a three-star recruit out of Washington D.C. He ranked as the No. 37 offensive tackle prospect in the country for his cycle.

He marks the fifth offensive lineman that Stanford has lost to the portal, which Cardinal fans can take one of two ways. One, that is a lot of lost experience to the portal that new head coach Troy Taylor will have to overcome, or that unit struggled for the past few seasons and maybe some new faces won't hurt. 

