Stanford Podcast to Host Live Show at Big Game
We are just a few days away from the Big Game, where fierce Bay Area rivals Stanford and Cal will meet down in the South Bay to hope to get their hands on the beloved Stanford Axe. Stanford has dominated the rivalry over the course of history, but Cal has been running the table in recent years.
It’s going to be a 4:30 local kick-off (PT), and will likely be a packed house inside, with lots of tailgating as well. And as a part of the tailgating, there will be a live pregame show, giving a preview for the Big Game ahead.
The Cardinal Chronicles podcast, hosted by Lucca Mazzie and Dylan Grausz of Stanford on SI, will be live on campus this weekend, giving a preview show for the Big Game. Unfortunately, Alex Hou (@stanfordfootballupdates), a co-host of the pod as well, will be unable to attend.
The podcast will be live from 2-3 PM, at Stanford Stadium.
The crew will start with a 20-minute segment previewing the game, going over previous results, statistics, the biggest stories heading into this game, and then their own picks for the Big Game. Afterwards, they will have two guests on the show.
First will be Ben Parker, a journalist for Cardinal Sports Report on Stanford’s On3/Rivals page. Parker’s Stanford insight will be a great addition to the show, and his pick will surely be an interesting one. In addition, after attending Cal and now covering Stanford, he provides a unique look into this fierce rivalry.
Second will be Thomas Dunn, a journalist for Write for Cal. The Santa Clara alum and now Cal reporter will be an awesome addition to the show, and provide a Cal perspective on the Big Game.
Following the two guests, the Cardinal Chronicles team will make their final picks. With Grausz sitting at 6-4 in his season predictions, a correct pick can ensure that he wins the podcast predictions title. But Mazzie wants it too. A win for him puts him back in a position where the final game will determine who wins the title.
The Cardinal Chronicles live show will be live streamed on their Youtube channel.
Make sure to tune in this weekend for what will be an incredible live show. If you’re into previews, predictions, analysis, special guests, different perspectives, and an electric final pick, Cardinal Chronicles is the place for you, and it’s worth tuning into this weekend live on campus.