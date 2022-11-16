Stanford receiver Michael Wilson accepts invite to 2023 Senior Bowl

Stanford receiver Michael Wilson was poised to have a career year this season, but unfortunately had his final year on the farm cut short.

The fifth-year senior went down with an undisclosed injury in Stanford's win over Notre Dame, and was later ruled to be out for the rest of the season by head coach David Shaw.

In the six games that he did play, Wilson recorded 26 catches for 418 yards and four touchdowns, while averaging 16 yards per catch. Despite not having played in four weeks, Wilson is t-No. 3 on the team in catches, No. 2 in receiving yards, and leads the team in touchdown catches. His production in those six games was enough to earn him a nod to play in the Reese's Senior Bowl, which he reportedly accepted an invite to as seen on Twitter on Wednesday.

While at Stanford, Wilson recored 134 catches for 1,662 yards, and 11 touchdowns.

If you aren't familiar with the Reese's Senior Bowl, it is considered to be the marquee college football all-star game, and the first stage in the NFL Draft process. It is also the longest continual-running all-star game, and has taken place in Mobile, Alabama the past 73 years.

According to their website last year's class "...produced a record-tying 106 total picks for the second straight year, representing 40 percent of the entire NFL draft, including 45 of the top 100 players selected."

Players such as Von Miller, Dak Prescott, Josh Allen, Terrell Owens, and Reggie Wayne among many other NFL stars have played in the Senior Bowl.

The game is set to take place February 4, 2023 at 1:30pm CT, and will be televised on NFL Network.